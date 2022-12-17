Guillermo Del Toro Set to Direct ‘Frankenstein’ For Netflix,

After teaming up with Netflix for “Pinocchio” and “Cabinet of Curiosities,” Guillermo del Toro will again be working with the streaming giant for his long-gestating passion project “Frankenstein” — Oscar Isaac is being attached to star.

“The fact is I’ve been dreaming of doing a ‘Frankenstein’ movie since I was a child,” Del Toro told ComingSoon back in 2008. His dream might soon be realized as production on del Toro’s “Frankenstein” is set to start in June 2023.

Netflix struck an overall deal with Del Toro back in August 2020. In recent days, the filmmaker has teased one of his upcoming projects will be a monster movie.

Speaking to the Variety Awards Podcast, del Toro told them about his next project, saying:

“Well, I’m working on a monster movie; I cannot say the title because it may change, and I could end up making something else. But right now, I’m writing and designing. And we have for the last couple of years. Hopefully, it’ll be next, but anything can happen.”

In a recent interview, composer Alexander Desplat also mentioned that “Frankenstein” was coming soon.

Netflix optioned Frankenstein in March 2022 from Elizabeth S. Wrightson. The novel was first published more than 200 years ago back in 1818.

Del Toro reportedly has many collectibles of Boris Karloff as the monster and has been developing this project for over a decade. The closest he got to making the film was in 2018, but soon after Universal Pictures scrapped the entire thing due to their planned monster-verse movies bombing at the box-office.