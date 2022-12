According to Ladbrokes, Hamza has pulled even further ahead in the betting and is now 2/5 to win, with Helen Skelton a 2/1 shot ahead of Molly Rainford (40/1).

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Fleur entered Strictly as one of the frontrunners to go all the way.

“But the latest odds tell a completely different story as she’ll head into tonight’s finale as the rank outsider.”

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final airs tonight on BBC One at 7.05pm.