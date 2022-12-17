Harrison Ford shares ‘biggest draw’ of Yellowstone prequel 1923

1923, the latest entry in the Yellowstone saga from mastermind Taylor Sheridan, is finally coming to screens this Sunday in what’s expected to be a jaw-dropping season premiere. Starring Hollywood A-listers Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones star revealed getting to reunite with the award-winning actress was one of the main reasons he signed up for the Paramount Network prequel.
US film star Harrison confirmed getting the chance to work with Helen again was a massive draw for signing up for 1923.
The two Hollywood veterans star as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the precursors to Kevin Costner’s ruthless ranch owner John and his family.
Known for Star Wars and Indiana Jones, as well as roles in Blade Runner, The Fugitive and Air Force One, many of his fans were surprised when he decided to take on his first small-screen role in nearly three decades.
“We used to think of television as having less ambition, perhaps, than feature films,” he said.
“It’s no longer the case at all. This is one of the most ambitious undertakings I’ve ever taken on, and I’m so pleased with what I’ve seen so far.”
He also dished on his first meetings with showrunner Taylor, which quickly convinced him 1923 should be his next project.
“I based my decision on personal meetings with Taylor,” Harrison explained to Collider.
“There was no script at the time we agreed. One of the real draws for me was the opportunity to work with Helen again to play my wife, Helen Mirren, who was the first one aboard.”
He recalled: “We have known each other, although we haven’t spent much time together in the last 40 years. She played my wife in Mosquito Coast.
“But of course, I know her career and I have seen her work over these years, and we’ve occasionally come in contact.
“She’s a very nice person and a very smart actress, and it was one of the big draws, the chance to work with Helen again.”
Mosquito Coast follows Harrison’s Allie Fox, who escapes with his wife and children to Belize with disastrous results.
