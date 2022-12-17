Harry and Meghan demand ‘apology’ before King’s coronation

Harry and Meghan are demanding a “sit-down meeting” with senior members of the Royal Family, following the release of the explosive Netflix documentary series this week. The Sussexes want the Royal Family to “take responsibility” for the hurt and damage they put the couple through. A source close to the couple told The Times that they want a meeting before attending King Charles’ coronation in May.

The source said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to “sit down with the Royal Family” for a meeting to address the“issues” they raised in the six-hour Netflix series.

According to The Times, couple are particularly incensed that the Palace facilitated a warm reconciliation meeting between Ngozi Fulani, the charity boss, and Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth.

Last month, the Palace was engulfed in a race row when Lady Hussey made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable” comments about Fulani’s heritage.

At the meeting, Lady Hussey offered her “sincere apologies” to Ms Fulani, who accepted the gesture.

