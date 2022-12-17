Helen Skelton shares Strictly Come Dancing costume fail

However, not long after the pair performed their Jive for the second time, Helen Skelton pointed out she had suffered a costume fail with viewers at home. Host Claudia Winkleman couldn’t help but joke at the mishap as she admitted she too suffered the same issue.

After performing their Jive, Helen and Gorka rushed upstairs to speak to Claudia Winkleman.

As she spoke about the routine, Helen noticed her Strictly tan fail which she shared with viewers at home.

Claudia noted: “You had so much fun doing it the first time round, what was it like doing it for the final?”

“Loads of fun, we were really grateful to get the chance to…,” Helen replied before stopping.

