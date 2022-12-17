Helmut Marko details meeting held with Red Bull chief Oliver

Helmut Marko has quashed suggestions there is tension between himself and Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff after reports emerged that the duo had a frosty relationship. Mintzlaff was named Dietrich Mateschitz’s successor after the Austrian passed away in October and is set to continue operating the Formula One team in the same way following a meeting with Marko.

Mintzlaff is one of three men to take over Mateschitz’s duties with the German responsible for the ‘business projects and investments’ portfolio which includes the motorsport team. Reports had suggested the 47-year-old was set to restrict the relative autonomy previously enjoyed by Marko and team principal Christian Horner leading to speculation that the relationship between the trio was strained.

However, Marko has now quelled these rumours after holding a meeting with the new boss. The 79-year-old has said the pair share the same ideas and would continue the team’s progress in the same direction.

“We have the same basic idea and he has again inquired extensively about the team and is well-informed,” he told Kleine Zietung. “It is no secret that we are Red Bull’s flagship team. Red Bull Racing has been sensational for a long time in terms of numbers, success and marketing. So we quickly agreed that we wanted to continue the team in this successful direction.”

