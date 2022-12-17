Henry Cavill’s Superman Cut From The Flash – Report

Henry Cavill’s ousting as Superman from the DC Extended Universe was sudden, though it had been widely reported that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be formalizing their vision for the DC film and TV universe this week. The Hollywood Reporter has some of the first insights into what some of these changes will entail–at least for Superman.

It’s already been reported that Superman will be returning in a new movie from Gunn, which will feature a younger actor in the lead role. But newer revelations include that although Cavill was to further reprise his role as the Man of Steel beyond Black Adam, none of those projects will see the light of day. Those cuts include Cavill’s already filmed cameo for The Flash–one of four DC movies set for release in 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter adds that executives met with Cavill to discuss plans. Reportedly, a new role in the DCEU is being explored for the actor. Gunn and Safran have also reportedly have talked to Ben Affleck (who is out as Batman) and Jason Momoa (who may be out as Aquaman) to explore possibilities in new roles or stepping into the director’s chair on future projects.

The timeline and full implications for Gunn and Safran’s shift in vision for DC are not yet fully clear, but Gunn has been characteristically transparent with fans. The Hollywood Reporter quotes Gunn explaining that “everything with Black Adam happened before I was around,” with regards to DC playing up Cavill’s Superman cameo in Black Adam–and then within months giving him the heave-ho.

Cavill, for his part, has announced this week that he is attached to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of Warhammer 40K for Prime Video.