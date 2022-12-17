Categories
Here’s What The “Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration”


To mark the occasion, ABC put together a tribute of live action and animation called Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (FYI, it’s now on Disney+).

So, as the outfits are always the best bit of any princess story, here’s what the costumes looked like:

1.

Here’s H.E.R. as Belle in her townspeople costume:

And here she is next to the original:


2.

Here’s H.E.R. again in her snow castle look:

And here she is next to the original:


3.

Of course, here’s H.E.R. in the iconic gold gown:

And here she is next to the original:


4.

Here’s Josh Groban as the Beast:

And here he is next to the original:


5.

Here’s Josh as the human Beast:

And here he is next to the original:


6.

Here’s Joshua Henry as Gaston:

And here he is next to the original:


7.

Here’s Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts:

And here she is next to the original:


8.

Here’s Martin Short as Lumière:

And here he is next to the original:


9.

Here’s David Alan Grier as Cogsworth:

And here he is next to the original:


10.

Finally, here’s Rizwan Manji as LeFou:

And here he is next to the original:


If you’re obsessed with these costumes, you’re in luck! BuzzFeed has all the exclusive behind-the-scenes info on how they were made here.



