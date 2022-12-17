Here’s What The “Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration”

To mark the occasion, ABC put together a tribute of live action and animation called Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (FYI, it’s now on Disney+).
So, as the outfits are always the best bit of any princess story, here’s what the costumes looked like:
1.
Here’s H.E.R. as Belle in her townspeople costume:
And here she is next to the original:
2.
Here’s H.E.R. again in her snow castle look:
And here she is next to the original:
3.
Of course, here’s H.E.R. in the iconic gold gown:
And here she is next to the original:
4.
Here’s Josh Groban as the Beast:
And here he is next to the original:
5.
Here’s Josh as the human Beast:
And here he is next to the original:
6.
Here’s Joshua Henry as Gaston:
And here he is next to the original:
7.
Here’s Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts:
And here she is next to the original:
8.
Here’s Martin Short as Lumière:
And here he is next to the original:
9.
Here’s David Alan Grier as Cogsworth:
And here he is next to the original:
10.
Finally, here’s Rizwan Manji as LeFou:
And here he is next to the original:
If you’re obsessed with these costumes, you’re in luck! BuzzFeed has all the exclusive behind-the-scenes info on how they were made here.
