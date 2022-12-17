Holiday Traditions with Your Pets – Signals AZ

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552.

Holiday traditions are a way for families to celebrate and have fun together year after year. Have you ever thought to start a tradition that includes your pet? Spoil your pet this year by starting a new holiday tradition that they will love!

Homemade Treats

One of the best perks during the holiday season are all the tasty foods and treats. Start a new tradition this year by making homemade treats for your pets. There are many pet-friendly recipes that you can find online. You can even decorate your homemade treats with a pet-friendly icing recipe made with cornstarch, water, and honey!

Pawprint Impression Ornaments

Pawprint impressions make a very special keepsake. They make pawprint impression kits that you can use to make ornaments. You can keep track of all the years by writing the year on the back of the ornament. After so many years you will have enough ornaments to fill up a little tree especially for your pet.

Family Christmas Photos

Taking family Christmas photos is an awesome way to remember the years. Just don’t forget to include your pet! Make it a tradition to take family Christmas photos together every year so you can look back and reminisce on all the wonderful memories.

Christmas Caroling

Does your dog love to sing? If so, bring them caroling with you! Your neighbors will love to see your dog joining in the festivities and your dog will love the extra excitement while going on a nightly walk.

Pet Stockings

Stockings are a fun surprise for everyone! Include your pet this year and stuff a stocking with their favorite treats and toys. Olsen’s carries plenty of dog, cat, and small animal items that would fit nicely in a stocking. Our knowledgeable employees would love to help you shop for the purr-fect stocking stuffers!

