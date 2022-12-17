Hollow Knight Silksong release date speculation, story and news

Looking for the Hollow Knight Silksong release date? Silksong is the long-awaited sequel to 2017’s immensely popular Hollow Knight. We don’t use the phrase ‘long-awaited’ lightly either, as almost four years have passed since the game’s announcement, but it seems our prayers to the Pale King have been answered at last, as the Hollow Knight Silksong release date is rapidly approaching.

Silksong is a 2D platform game that uses a non-linear progression system. Set in an underground realm inhabited by bugs, the main focus is on exploration and combat. You’ll discover gloomy grottos and ancient citadels, fight off their quarrelsome occupants, and your skills and equipment supplies will grow. Slowly but surely, you will uncover the mystery behind this dark kingdom of ants, moths, and beetles. With any luck, we’ll be looking at one of the best PC games of 2023 when it finally releases.

Hollow Knight Silksong release date speculation

Hollow Knight Silksong was announced in February 2019, about two years after its predecessor came out. It was originally intended as a Hollow Knight DLC, but quickly became a standalone sequel. A few months after the announcement, developer studio Team Cherry said they wouldn’t name a release date until they were certain that the game was up to par with the original Hollow Knight.

After three awfully quiet years, it seemed that the time had finally come in June 2022. As part of the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase, the developers promised a release within 12 months. In other words, the Hollow Knight Silksong release date should be expected somewhere in the first half of 2023.

Hollow Knight Silksong trailers

Hollow Knight Silksong’s announcement trailer introduces the game’s protagonist, a bug by the name of Hornet, as she escapes from captivity. While demonstrating Hornet’s agile needle-wielding skills, the trailer reveals a variety of colourful scenes, all set in a brand-new kingdom. Looks like this mysterious underground realm is absolutely brimming with bug life, featuring quaint towns with adorable NPC’s as well as dark corners inhabited by deadly foes.

The more recent Game Pass reveal trailer is a bit shorter, but shows even more gameplay mechanics and enemy types, with the rising-lava scene, in particular, looking pretty heated.

Hollow Knight Silksong gameplay and story

As shown by the Hollow Knight Silksong trailers, we’ll be playing as Hornet instead of the Knight this time. Fans of the series will recognize Hornet as the princess-protector of Hollownest, one of the main characters in the original Hollow Knight game. The official Hollow Knight Silksong website confirms that Hornet finds herself in an unfamiliar kingdom at the start of the game, after which she must fight her way to the top.

There’s an enormous amount of new foes in Hollow Knight Silksong. Over 150 new enemies, to be exact, and many of them powerful bosses. Not a problem for our brave hero, who may rely on a trusty needle-weapon, acrobatic combat moves, and the occasional respawn. We’ve also been promised a large variety of new items and tools, including a ‘pimpillo’ bomb.

Just like the first Hollow Knight game, Hornet needs to hit her opponents to obtain Soul. She can use this Soul to heal her shells (HP) in a move called Bind. Unlike the Knight’s Focus ability, Hornet’s Bind is much faster, especially since she can replenish several shells at once. As a downside, Bind uses the full stack of Soul, so it’s harder to plan ahead.

As explained in another developer blog, the process of mapping the world is similar to the original Hollow Knight. You’ll dive head-first into an unexplored area without any guidance, and as you progress, you gain access to maps and markers. While exploring, Hornet may pick up quests from friendly NPCs or on notice boards.

Perhaps the biggest change in this Hollow Knight sequel is that the protagonist has a voice. That’s right, no more silent hero in Hollow Knight Silksong. Get ready for Hornet’s snarky remarks as you jump, crawl, and slash your way through the insect kingdom.

Hollow Knight Silksong news

PC gamers will be able to play Hollow Knight Silksong through Steam, GOG, Humble Store, and Game Pass on day one. Besides PC, Silksong will also release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Those who hunger for even more gameplay should take a look at the Nintendo Treehouse playthrough from E3 2019, which may have teased Hornet’s mentor. Unless you’d rather avoid spoilers, the first few fights give a great impression of the Hornet’s fighting style and the sort of enemies you might encounter. No, it doesn’t reveal all 150+ of them.

In December 2019, the Hollow Knight Silksong score composer, Christopher Larkin, shared the first two soundtrack samples. The tracks, called Lace and Bonebottom, are free to download.

That’s everything we know about Hollow Knight Silksong for now. Looks like we’ll have to be patient for a while longer, and perhaps play another great Hollow Knight-like metroidvania game in the meantime.