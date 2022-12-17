Horoscopes for this week by Russell Grant – what’s coming for you





Aries (Mar21/Apr20) Some useful new business connections will be made at festive social and business events. If you’re looking for a job, this might be a good time to update your CV. A new work assignment will provide you with a great chance to prove what you are capable of. Taurus (Apr21/May21) The love, loyalty and respect you have shown towards your close friends and family is appreciated more than you may realise. Although you will not be expecting it, a favour you did for someone some time ago will be repaid.

Gemini (May22/June21) Stop worrying about what other people might say to you taking advantage of the many social invitations coming your way. If someone has responsibilities that prevent them from getting out as much as they would like, they should not take their resentment out on you. Cancer (June22/July23) You’re trying to cram too much into each day. The more you try to do the less you seem to achieve. Don’t be so hard on yourself. You’re striving for levels of perfection that cannot be reached. Make a list of priorities.

Leo (July24/Aug23) You will prefer to make your own mind up about a work-related matter. Your boss will have some strong opinions but once you have heard their views, you might notice that not everything they say is factual. Virgo (Aug24/Sept23) Cast your mind back to when you decided to make a start on a creative project. Now you are halfway through you might wonder why you thought it would be a good idea. Although your enthusiasm may have waned, keep at it and the eventual results will be impressive.

Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19) New options and possibilities will inspire your imagination. You won’t just be listening to other people’s ideas as you have a few of your own to share too. A new friend will appreciate the way you encourage them to try new things. Pisces (Feb20/Mar20) Pleasing teamwork will bring a group project to a successful ending. Friendship, creative pursuits and splashing out on having some fun will be a tantalising mix. In addition to this, your charm and persuasiveness can be profitable for you in a few different ways.