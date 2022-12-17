How to Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for Free This Weekend

Download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for free on PC

You can launch either Battle.net or Steam and search for Modern Warfare 2 in the store. Once the free weekend goes live, you will be given the option to download the game for free.

Modern Warfare 2 has some hefty system requirements and here’s a rundown of the minimum and recommended specifications if you want to play the game:

Minimum Specifications

Here are the minimum specifications needed to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video Memory: 2 GB

Recommended Specifications

The recommended specs to run at 60FPS in most situations with all options set to high:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 12 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video Memory: 4 GB

You may also need to update your graphics drivers to play the game:

Nvidia

The recommended driver version for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is .

AMD

The recommended driver version for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is .

Intel

Intel Integrated GPUs are not supported in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Once the free weekend period is over, the game will still be installed on your system but you will not be able to play it unless you purchase Modern Warfare 2. You can safely remove the game to free up some precious hard drive space.