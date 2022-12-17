How to Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for Free This Weekend

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is hosting a free weekend this week and you can play the game from 15th to 19th December without purchasing anything. The free weekend is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC and all you need to do is download the game from the official stores on any of those platforms. Do note that only multiplayer content will be free and you will not be able to complete the campaign and access PVE (player-versus-environment) content whatsoever. If you are on the fence about purchasing Modern Warfare 2, now is a great time to give the game a try. Here’s a quick guide on how to download Modern Warfare 2 for free.
Download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for free on Xbox
Head to the Store and search for “Modern Warfare 2” and click on Download. While the game is downloading and installing, you can select Check install progress, which takes you to the Manage Queue page. When the game has been installed, simply select it to play.
Download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for free on PlayStation
Head to the Store and search for “Modern Warfare 2” and click on Download. You can click on the Downloads menu on the home screen to monitor your download progress and you will be able to play the game as soon as the installation is complete.
Download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for free on PC
You can launch either Battle.net or Steam and search for Modern Warfare 2 in the store. Once the free weekend goes live, you will be given the option to download the game for free.
Modern Warfare 2 has some hefty system requirements and here’s a rundown of the minimum and recommended specifications if you want to play the game:
Minimum Specifications
Here are the minimum specifications needed to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II:
OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)
CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
RAM: 8 GB
Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
Video Memory: 2 GB
Recommended Specifications
The recommended specs to run at 60FPS in most situations with all options set to high:
OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
RAM: 12 GB
Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
Video Memory: 4 GB
You may also need to update your graphics drivers to play the game:
Nvidia
The recommended driver version for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is .
AMD
The recommended driver version for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is .
Intel
Intel Integrated GPUs are not supported in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
Once the free weekend period is over, the game will still be installed on your system but you will not be able to play it unless you purchase Modern Warfare 2. You can safely remove the game to free up some precious hard drive space.