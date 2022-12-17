How to Watch Yellowstone 1923: Episode Release Schedule and Cast

The Yellowstone universe is expanding further with 1923, a prequel series starring legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series takes the franchise back to the early 20th century against the backdrop of the looming Great Depression and the end of prohibition, introducing viewers to a past generation of Duttons.

1923 premieres on December 18. If you’re wondering what it’s about or how you can watch it yourself, take a look at the information below.

How to Watch 1923 Online

1923 will be released exclusively on Paramount+, though the premiere episode will also air on Paramount Network immediately after December 18’s episode of Yellowstone. If you don’t have that streaming service, you should be able to purchase individual episodes on Amazon or Apple TV after they air.

How Many Episodes of 1923 Are There?

1923: Season 1 will include 8 episodes. According to Deadline, negotiations for a second eight-episode season of 1923 are underway.

1923 Episode Guide

1923 will debut on Sunday, December 18 (December 19 in the U.K. and AU). The series will skip the following Sunday (Christmas Day) before returning for its second episode on January 1. Here’s the presumed schedule for the first season:

Episode 1 (December 18) — Read our 1923 Episode 1 Review

Episode 2 (January 1)

Episode 3 (January 8)

Episode 4 (January 15)

Episode 5 (January 22)

Episode 6 (January 29)

Episode 7 (February 5)

Episode 8 (February 12)

What’s 1923 About?

1923 is a prequel series to Yellowstone starring a past generation of Duttons. Here’s the official synopsis from Paramount:

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

1923 Cast

1923 was created by Taylor Sheridan and stars the following actors:

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Aminah Nieves as Teonna

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Where to Watch Yellowstone Seasons and Other Spinoffs

Yellowstone: Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock; Season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network. If you have Peacock, you can watch all past episodes for free. If you don’t, you can purchase individual seasons or episodes on Amazon or Apple TV.

There’s also a Yellowstone spinoff series titled 1883. The prequel is available to stream on Paramount+. A third spinoff series, 6666, will debut on Paramount+ in 2023.

Yellowstone: Season 1

1883

