Hybrid cars could be ‘a great option’ for drivers to reduce costs





A motoring expert has claimed that hybrid cars could be “a great option” for drivers who perhaps can’t afford electric cars. Dorry Potter, an expert at National Scrap Car, told Express.co.uk: “Hybrids are a great option giving motorists diesel-levels of the economy but are also able to switch to electric in order to cut down those harmful emissions.

“And as these vehicles are self-charging, there will be no additional charging costs on top of the fuel too meaning fuel will last longer.” Ms Potter, however, pointed out that hybrids, which use a mixture of electricity and fuel, will be banned in 2035, five years after the petrol and diesel ban. The expert added: “So if looking to purchase a new vehicle and depreciation is a deciding factor, then an EV is a better purchase option. “An EV will definitely depreciate at a slower rate than other types of vehicles due to the increase in demand for second-hand EVs and the impending ban on other cars, so it would be a better investment to go for an electric vehicle. READ MORE: Drivers may use shaving cream to prevent cars from fogging up

“It is important to note, however, that the ban will only affect the sale of NEW petrol and diesel cars, meaning that no one is going to force motorists to get rid of their current vehicles or suddenly have to find the funds for an EV vehicle in the next eight years. “Therefore, for those looking to purchase second-hand, a hybrid vehicle may be a cheaper introduction into electric-powered vehicles, cutting fuel costs and of course emissions too.” Ryan Fulthorpe, motoring expert at GoCompare, echoed Mr Potter’s claims saying: “Hybrid vehicles offer motorists the flexibility of both a combustion engine and also an electric vehicle, so should you be a driver who mixes short journeys with extended trips along the motorway, then hybrid vehicles may be for you. “Hybrid vehicles are also cheaper to run than a combustion engine, but you don’t compromise on the driving experience. DON’T MISS

“And as well as the cost savings, you won’t be trying to Google ‘nearest electric charging point’ as hybrids have the functionality to charge their own batteries. And of course, hybrid vehicles are better for the environment. “Another consideration with a hybrid vehicle is that if you are someone who usually keeps your car for a long time, the manufacturing of hybrid vehicles will cease in 2035, so if you are to buy a hybrid, this could be your last vehicle before turning fully electric.” British drivers have also recently slammed the idea that electric vehicles are better than hybrid cars. Taking to the comments section, hundreds of Express.co.uk readers questioned the value of electric cars. READ MORE: Drivers may face £25 ULEZ charge simply for driving to work

One reader named GBhybrid commented: “Far too many cons with EVs. What is going to replace the fuel and road tax duties? I’m just waiting for the sting!” Jon joe added: “Hybrids are the answer, my hybrid is brilliant, no worries about having to find a charging point. “It switches in and out of electric, 50 mpg for an SUV, 400 miles no worries stuck in traffic, switches to electric.” A third reader named Sir Realist said: “As it stands now, EVs are for well-off people.” However, others disagreed.

Quentin Willson, the founder of FairCharge and a former TopGear presenter, has urged drivers to ditch hybrids and make a switch to an EV. He exclusively told Express.co.uk: “Hybrid cars are not as good as an electric car. This is simply because your electric range in real-life driving is between 20-30 miles. And the rest of the time you spend using a combustion engine. “There is that feeling that I’ve always got the engine to back me up if I ran out of electricity but in practice you don’t need that for EVs.” Mr Willson added that choosing an EV over a hybrid is also a much better “financial decision”. The expert said: “The depreciation on what they call BEVs (battery electric vehicles) is absolutely almost in a negative space. “I mean I would get what I paid for my car a year ago now because they are so desirable. That’s not the case with the hybrids.” The EV advocate continued: “They are not holding their value as long as electric cars. I wouldn’t go for a hybrid unless you are really compromised in terms of charging and there aren’t any charges at all.”