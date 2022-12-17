I tried Boots’ viral and affordable ‘brightening’ Vitamin C





Boots Vitamin C skincare range has exploded on TikTok in recent weeks, with shoppers sharing videos of empty shelves as they hunt to get their hands on products. The “brightening” skincare line is an affordable alternative to name brands, with the most expensive product in the range just £6.

TikTok creator @lifeofhannaugc said the range had “really been working” for her lately, and recommended using the Vitamin C Brightening Cleansing Gel and the Vitamin C Brightening Moisturising Cream. She added: “My skin has been glowing ever since.” Esthetician Monique, who posts skincare reviews to her TikTok page @skinfiltrator, said the price point for the quality of these products is “insane”. She trialled the Vitamin C Brightening Moisturising Cream, saying: “Overall this is actually a really good cream. I’m going to give this a thumbs up, it feels good on my skin. I can see why it is so popular and so viral.” Vitamin C is a skin hero ingredient, and clinical studies have found it to have many benefits for the skin. These include reducing the appearance of wrinkles, making skin look brighter and more even, producing collaged, and preventing premature aging. This range comes with a high street price tag and promises all the benefits of the vitamin. Express.co.uk put seven of the most popular items in the Boots range to see whether the low price point was really worth the hype. READ MORE: Mum’s ‘easy’ and cheap Christmas tree decorations

Boots Vitamin C Brightening Cleansing Gel (£4.50) The Boots cleansing gel is one of the products which has really taken off on TikTok, with users claiming to have “glowing” skin since using it. I’ve been using the same face wash for years, and am hesitant to switch to another product, but after testing the Vitamin C Brightening Cleansing Gel, I would definitely consider adding it to my skincare routine. The cleansing gel has a slight scent which I really like, but if you don’t like scented products then perhaps this could be a downside. The product is applied to wet skin and foams up ever so slightly when rubbed. It didn’t leave any tingling or redness and left my skin feeling fresh and clean. According to Boots, the cleansing gel “promises to give you brighter-looking skin in 14 days”. The product is currently rated four and a half stars by shoppers on the Boots website. Would I recommend this product to a friend? Yes Boots Vitamin C Brightening Eye Gel (£4.00) Like the other products in the range, the Vitamin C Brightening Eye Gel has a subtle citrus scent. It applies easily to the under-eye area and did not cause any irritation. Simply pat gently around the skin under the eyes morning and evening. Personally, I haven’t seen any differences to my skin from using it, however, Boots customer reviews suggest you should “stick with it” for results. One customer said: “Took a while for me to really see the benefits, but it makes my eyes feel so much more refreshed and feel less tired. Went away for a week and forgot it and I could definitely tell the difference when not using it.” The product has also received four out of five stars on the Boots website. Would I recommend this product to a friend? No

Boots Vitamin C Brightening Sleeping Mask (£4.50) I was surprised upon opening the Brightening Sleeping Mask to find that it is a moisturiser more akin to the Vitamin C Brightening Moisturising Cream than the face mask I was expecting. However, upon use, I was pleasantly surprised by the results. The Sleeping Mask cream is a slightly thicker consistency than the regular moisturising cream and it absorbed beautifully into the skin for a soft and bright complexion. The product currently has 4.4 out of five stars on the Boots website, with some customers having used the product for over a year. Would I recommend this product to a friend? Yes Boots Vitamin C Brightening Body Serum (£4.00) As with the other products in the range, the Brightening Body Serum has the same light scent which goes well with the orange packaging. The serum was perhaps the middle-of-the-road product for me. It applies easily to the skin, leaving a light and silky finish, absorbing with ease. The fresh scent also lingered on my skin for some time after use. However, I haven’t yet noticed any major differences, and I don’t think I would swap out my usual body moisturiser. According to Boots: “This fast-absorbing body serum helps moisturise for glowing and nourished skin. Skin looks brighter within 14 days.” The product has not yet been reviewed by customers on the Boots website. Would I recommend this product to a friend? No Overall impressions For the price, I would absolutely recommend a number of the products to a friend and will be continuing to use some of the range as part of my skincare routine. Having trialled a number of vitamin C products in the past which tingled or left my skin red, I was happy to find that the Boots range did not irritate my skin at all. When I tested the range, my skin was feeling the effects of the cold, winter weather and I definitely felt it looked brighter and more moisturised after testing the products. The bright packaging is a fun addition to my skincare shelf, and all of the products are quick and simple to apply. The fact that all of the products are vegan-friendly and not tested on animals is also a major win.