Italy scores well on foreign policy, less well on the economy

This article is an onsite version of our Europe Express newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday and Saturday morning

Welcome back. Italy’s senate, or upper chamber of parliament, voted on Monday to continue supplying Ukraine with military support in 2023. How much are Italy’s foreign, economic and other policies changing under its new rightwing government? You can reach me at tony.barber@ft.com.

A certain apprehension among Italy’s allies and in financial markets greeted the downfall in July of Mario Draghi’s reformist national unity government. After snap elections in September, a victorious three-party coalition came to power.

The government is led by Giorgia Meloni as prime minister and her hard-right Brothers of Italy party, and includes Matteo Salvini’s populist, nationalist League as well as the more traditionally conservative Forza Italia. As such, the coalition is conventionally regarded as the most rightwing government to rule Italy since the fall of fascism in the 1940s.

It is still early days, of course, but so far the government has been at pains to avoid steps that might alarm Italy’s EU and Nato partners or upset the financial markets. As the chart from the World Government Bonds website below shows, the yield spread between Italian and German 10-year government bonds — a closely watched measure of market concern about Italy — has actually gone down since Meloni’s government took office.

© World Government Bonds



Foreign policy

First, let’s look at Italian foreign and defence policy.

The Senate approved continuing military support for Ukraine by the convincing margin of 143 votes to 29. In this way, Meloni’s government is honouring Italy’s commitments to its EU and Nato allies despite the pro-Russian sympathies of Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, the Forza Italia leader, and fairly widespread pacifism in Italian society.

Moreover, the government is acting in close concert with its partners abroad on other fronts. Earlier this month, Italy agreed with Japan and the UK to develop a new generation of combat aircraft, to come into service by 2035.

Under Meloni, Italy is also aligning itself with other western countries by toning down its enthusiasm for China. In 2019 the government of Giuseppe Conte, leader of the left-leaning but idiosyncratic Five Star Movement, became the first G7 nation to sign up to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

By contrast, Meloni’s government has made clear its concerns about unofficial Chinese “police stations” in Italy. Other European states feel the same way.

Economic policies

The new government’s economic policies are not causing anxiety but they fall well short of Draghi’s in terms of winning international approval.

This week the European Commission gave broad approval to Italy’s draft 2023 budget, recognising that Meloni’s government is sticking to the path of fiscal prudence followed by most of its predecessors since the launch of European monetary union in 1999.

To understand how important this is, just remember the market mayhem that followed the UK’s recklessly expansionary “mini” Budget announced by the shortlived government of Liz Truss in September.

However, the commission was highly critical of the Meloni coalition’s intention to lift the legal ceiling for cash transactions to €5,000, noting that this risked encouraging tax evasion. Under the plans of the previous government, the limit was supposed to go down on January 1 to €1,000 from €2,000.

What strikes me about the cash transactions plan is that, like other business and financial initiatives of the Meloni government, it reproduces ideas that have a long history on the Italian right, going back to Berlusconi’s first government in the 1990s.

A second example is reduced penalties for tax offenders, a proposal contained in the draft 2023 budget. In power and in opposition, Berlusconi has for three decades consistently advocated tax amnesties.

A third example is the proposal to build what would be the world’s longest suspension bridge, to link Sicily with the Italian mainland. This is another Berlusconi-era project. Salvini, as the new government’s infrastructure and transport minister, has been busy in Brussels trying to secure EU funding.

Overall, the Meloni government’s room for manoeuvre on economic questions is limited, owing to Italy’s longstanding problems of low growth and high public debt. It must also stay on the right side of the EU in order to continue receiving multibillion-euro injections from the bloc’s post-pandemic recovery fund.

So, irresponsible economic policies are unlikely. But the early signs are that the government will continue to pursue pet projects of the right — some of them detrimental to the cause of economic efficiency — rather than grasp the nettle of reform in the manner of the Draghi government.

Migrants and refugees

With limited options for banging the nationalist drum on security and economic issues, the government has turned to migrants and refugees in the Mediterranean as a controversial topic where it can show its rightwing voters that it is willing to pick a fight with Italy’s neighbours.

However, whereas tensions flared with France over unwanted migrants last month, the fact that last week Italy took in more than 500 people by letting two rescue charity vessels dock at its ports received less attention.

The Meloni government undoubtedly strikes a harsher note than its predecessors on immigration and the related issue of national identity. But it shares their frustration with the inability of EU governments to help Italy, a frontline state for asylum-seekers, by crafting common solutions to the problem of irregular migration.

Government stability

In conclusion, the Meloni government, though more rightwing than those of the Berlusconi era, bears a close resemblance to them. It is broadly aligned with its western partners on foreign policy, but does not seem deeply committed to economic reform at home.

As time passes, this may become a problem. Italian governments rarely if ever last a full five-year legislative term, and there is already some evidence of tensions in this coalition between rival parties and personalities.

The combination of political quarrels and economic policy inertia is a hallmark of modern Italian democracy. It explains why Draghi-style technocratic governments have stepped in to save the day on several occasions in the past 30 years — something I wouldn’t rule out happening again, perhaps even before the next scheduled elections of 2027.

More on this topic

What can the new Italian government achieve politically and economically? An analysis by Marc Lazar and Eric Chaney for the Paris-based Institut Montaigne

Notable, quotable

“We accepted [sports] tournaments in China and Russia. Now . . . almost everybody is ready to attack Qatar . . . It’s somehow hypocritical” — Andrus Ansip, an Estonian member of the European parliament, reflects on the scandal that has erupted over alleged Qatari corruption of EU legislators before the World Cup

Tony’s picks of the week

Researchers in China claim to have produced hydrogen — often thought of as a miracle fuel of the future — by splitting seawater without the need to desalinate or purify it first. Science commentator Anjana Ahuja says in the FT that the prospects are promising

Social media and mobile digital technology were hailed for playing an important role in the anti-regime movements of the Arab spring, but these tools can also serve the region’s rulers as instruments of state oppression, Marc Jones, associate professor at Qatar’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University, writes for the Chatham House think-tank

Recommended newsletters for you Britain after Brexit — Keep up to date with the latest developments as the UK economy adjusts to life outside the EU. Sign up here Working it — Discover the big ideas shaping today’s workplaces with a weekly newsletter from work & careers editor Isabel Berwick. Sign up here