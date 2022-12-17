James Jordan surprised at Strictly as he thought Helen ‘would





Hamza Yassin shed tears of joy tonight as he clung to pro partner Jowita and declared her an “angel disguised as a human being” – but James Jordan says he was shocked to see him crowned the winner, as he’d thought Helen Skelton would “walk it”. James shared his feelings about the result in a candid Twitter post this evening.

“First time I remember a poll on my page not being accurate – and looked like she would walk it. 14,000 votes,” he exclaimed of Helen. “But – Well done Hamza on being bl**dy amazing from the beginning and creating some amazing dances with Jowita.” James’ poll had asked over 338,000 followers who they felt should be lifting the Glitterball Trophy this year, with intriguing results. 48 percent of fans had suggested Helen, while Hamza was in second place with 32 percent. READ NOW: Jane Fonda shares cancer update as she stops treatment

She added: “I’m so disappointed as he was not the best dancer.” Meanwhile, @DalekDi chimed in: “Should be Gorka and Helen. Hamza been pushed by judges week in week out. And the mistakes he made tonight. Seems a great guy but nope he shouldn’t have won.” She was referring to errors pointed out by the judges on Hamza and Jowita’s second dance, when Craig Revel Horwood had declared their performance “underwhelming” and warned: “It all went a bit wrong.” However, @naomibyname countered: “Hamza was more popular with viewers, it really is that simple – it’s irrelevant how many mistakes he made.” DON’T MISS…

Meanwhile, @VictoriaemmaBri cheekily wrote back to James of his wife: “I must say Hamza reminds me a bit of when @The_OlaJordan won with @chrishollinsTV with no experience and I also believe no dance offs.” However, @EmmaRAllen shrugged off the controversy, writing: ” People have a favourite and usually support them throughout.” @Sawin added: “Not going to lie, disappointed it wasn’t Helen and Gorka. I was always torn between Hamza and Helen throughout and knew it would be between these two, but Helen was by far the best on the night. “Sad to see how disappointed Gorka was. But well done Hamza.”

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse had glowing praise for Hamza, admitting he’d “broken” her as she hadn’t intended to cry but felt compelled to shed a tear for his performance. “You did choose one of the most difficult to dance,” she told him after the judges pointed out a technical error. She insisted: “Most important for me, you showed me that you are human [and] we are not perfect. “The most important thing is did you touch us, did you move us, did you bring us joy – and you certainly did!”