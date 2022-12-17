James Martin airs concern over ‘disaster’ as he attempts show

To cap off the demo, James joked: “There we have it, I don’t think this will ever be repeated on TV.

“We’re only doing it because it’s Christmas as well and you’re here,” he said to Luke as he passed him the plate.

James continued: “But there you have it, the world’s most expensive ham, egg and chips. Done.”

The crew in the studio let out a giggle at James’ quip before the four stars delved into the delicious-looking dish.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs Saturdays on ITV and ITVX.