Jenna Ortega Revealed That That She Choreographed The “Wednesday”

During the interview, Jenna revealed that her solo moment almost was a group affair: “Initially, they wanted a flash mob, but I thought, no, there’s no way Wednesday would be cool with dancing and encouraging a bunch of people,” she explained.
Jenna eventually won over director Tim Burton, who also suggested the song Wednesday dances to — specifically, punk legends the Cramps’ 1981 single, “Goo Goo Muck.” “The Cramps is one of my favorite bands ever, so I was super excited, super pumped,” she said.
Tim also entrusted Jenna to handle the dance’s choreography. “He was like, ‘I know you’ve got it. You’ve been working on it. I’m not even worried about it. I trust you.’ And I said, ‘Oh, yeah, you know, it’s all so good.'”
“I had not gone over it at all,” she admitted. “Oh, my God. I was kicking myself. I felt like such a fool. I’m not a dancer. I don’t do any of that. I have no experience in that field. I didn’t sleep for two days.”
Of course, the dance went off without a hitch, and the rest was viral history — which, apparently, the Netflix bosses had already predicted.
Jenna said that she was told by the brass that her dance was “gonna be a thing on TikTok” — “And then they were right,” she said. They sure were!
