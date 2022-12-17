Joe Joyce wants two heavyweight champions in 2023 | DAZN News

Joe Joyce wants to fight one of Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk next year.

Joyce was ringside for Fury’s recent fight against Derek Chisora in North London and has been named by the WBC heavyweight champion as a potential alternative if an undisputed fight cannot be made.

A Fury vs. Usyk clash has been complicated by ordered mandatory defences for the Ukrainian world heavyweight champion against IBF nominee Filip Hrgovic, and also the WBA’s ‘Regular’ champion Daniel Dubois.

Joyce is the WBO ‘interim’ champion and may also feel he is due a shot at the strap. Usyk hopes to be in the ring next March to stay sharp against what he hopes will be due later in the year – a shot at a title.

“I’m planning to have a fight in March, while all the others are taking a fight,” he told Sky Sports.

“For the summer one [I plan to] go for a big one, like Usyk or Fury. I’ll be ready because I’ll have had one at the beginning of the year to get me going.”

Joyce is not keen on waiting for a title shot and would prefer to stay busy.

“I don’t understand why people do that. It makes them rusty for when they do get the shot and also their skills as well, you always want to keep on improving your skills and learning and growing as a fighter and correcting any mistakes, and getting in these exciting fights for the fans,” Joyce added.

“It is entertainment, not just let me hold on to my ‘0’ [undefeated record]”

A southpaw might be under consideration, as he said: “Fury switches southpaw and Usyk’s a southpaw so it would be a good idea.”