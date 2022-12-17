Categories
Business

John Lennon’s Son Once Admitted He Lives Off Beatles Money

TL;DR:

  • John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, likes off money generated by The Beatles’ songs.
  • He explained why he thinks this is the right thing to do.
  • At one point, he wanted to strike out on his own.
John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, near a window
John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon |

John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, lives off of money generated by The Beatles’ songs. He also makes money by producing scores for films. During an interview, he said he doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with the way he pays his bills.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.