JYSK taps Relex Solutions AI and machine learning demand

Home furnishing retailer, JYSK, is partnering with RELEX Solutions to strengthen demand forecasting for its global distribution centres.

JYSK operates more than 3,200 stores in 48 countries and supplies goods from 10 DCs across Europe. The ambition is to grow to at least 5,000 stores.

It sources goods from a widespread network of suppliers, each of which operates with a great deal of variation in lead times.

As an added challenge, most of its sales are campaign driven and seasonal.

The RELEX solution, powered by AI and machine learning, will support JYSK in managing and improving the outcomes of its increasingly complex short- and long-term demand forecasts.

“After a diligent selection process, RELEX was chosen because of the solution’s flexibility, which enables us to be in full control of the process while benefiting from forecast improvements using state-of-the-art AI and machine learning,” says Heine Sort, Flow of Goods Director at JYSK.

“RELEX is the optimal partner to further improve our forecasting accuracy and demand planning process. This is necessary to support our future growth ambitions and facilitate our primary goal of providing a seamless experience for our customers.”

“Our partnership with RELEX is a great testament to JYSK’s will to innovate our IT landscape with best-of-breed solutions where modern UI, advanced forecasting, and adaptability is at the forefront,” says Keld Marott, CIO at JYSK.

“We have been very impressed by their customer focus. RELEX is quite understanding of our business needs and requirements, and we look forward to leveraging its comprehensive experience in the market.”