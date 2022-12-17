Katie Price issues stark update on her relationship status after

KATIE Price has issued a stark update on her relationship status with Carl Woods after heading for a hair makeover.

The former glamour model took to her Instagram stories to reveal to her fans that she was “single, strong and independent”.

3 Katie and Carl split after cheating allegations last month Credit: instagram

3 Katie told fans she was “single” in a new Instagram post Credit: INSTAGRAM/katieprice

Katie, 44, and Carl, 33, recently went their separate ways after being rocked by ‘cheating’ claims and ongoing relationship drama.

The couple were thought to have jetted off to Austria together last week – but insiders said they were “on the rocks” again.

The on-off pair have since split – with Katie confirming her relationship status with a stark Instagram post today.

Sitting down in a salon chair, the mother-of-five revealed she had headed for a hair transformation to help her feel good.

She followed up with a quote post, which read: “S.I.N.G.L.E – strong, independent, noticeable, loving, enlightened.”

Last month, Katie and ex Carl were embroiled in a “cheating” scandal, as he took to social media to confirm they were no longer together.

They shortly after headed on a break together, but sources suggested that things are not as rosy as they seem.

Insiders said the pair were “on the rocks” as they “argued” during their trip – calling the relationship “up and down”.

A source exclusively told The Sun: “They were arguing the whole time – it’s always very up and down with them. It’s so rocky right now.”

The pair were rumoured to have been back together after Katie and Carl were spotted at a football match.

However, it didn’t appear to last long after Carl hit out that Katie cheated on him in a bombshell Instagram video.

“I found out yesterday that Katie cheated on me,” Carl said. “There’s no easy way for me to say this. To be honest it’s quite embarrassing but me and Katie are not together any more.

“I found out yesterday that Katie cheated on me. She’s admitted that she cheated on me. She slept with somebody else.

“I’m just going to have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrate on me. But that’s done.”

Shortly after, Carl leaked a recording of them rowing over drugs.

In the shock clip, Katie is heard agreeing to tell her mum, Amy, that she didn’t turn up to an event “because I was on coke”.

Troubled Kate previously admitted she was taking cocaine to “self-medicate” during her miserable marriage to Kieran Hayler.

They have had a rollercoaster relationship this year, with The Sun revealing in July that she’d told strangers she was single.

An onlooker said: “Katie was letting her hair down and telling people that her engagement with Carl was over.

“She said that the couple had been rowing non-stop on holiday and things had come to blows with her deciding to call it a day when they returned home.”

This week, Carl posted a cryptic quote about “loyalty” after reuniting with the media personality despite their cheating row.