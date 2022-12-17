Categories
Business

Las Vegas Strip’s Mirage Won’t Close When New Owner ‘Guts’

Construction on the Las Vegas Strip moves slowly. When you’re building on the scale required to wow people in Sin City, that takes hundreds of people, massive machinery, and months, or sometimes years.

Even a basic renovation like the one Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – Get Free Report has undertaken to transform its Ballys into a Horseshoe takes nearly a year. That effort involved revamping the casino floor, adding a new Guy Fieri-created sportsbook, an all-ages arcade, and changing signage across the property.    

