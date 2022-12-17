Liz Hurley reacts to claims she took Prince Harry’s virginity





Liz Hurley, 57, took to Instagram to react to claims she is the older woman Prince Harry lost his virginity to amid reports he is set to include that information in his memoir. The actress appeared to shrug off the rumours as she posted a screenshot of a news story on her Instagram.

The headline read: “Liz Hurley’s shock response to claim she took Harry’s virginity as memoir ‘to reveal “beautiful older woman” tryst’” The star wrote alongside the screenshot: “I mean!!” Liz had also spoken to The Time about the claims, which suggested she had relations with the Duke of Sussex when he was just a teen. She said: “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!”

The Austin Powers star insisted: “No. Not me. Absolutely not.” According to claims published by The Sun, Harry is set to open up about spending the night with “a beautiful older woman in the countryside” in his tell-all memoir, Spare. But Liz appeared to be unfazed by the troubling claims, as she took to Instagram to share a stunning video of herself in a bikini. The brunette bombshell uploaded a clip of herself modelling a turquoise triangle bikini while on set.

He claimed Prince William erupted at him, while he accused Charles – who is now King – of saying things that were not true. Harry said: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true. “And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in. “But you have to understand that, from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate, sort of, mission, goal/responsibility is the institution.”

Harry said he was given five options, ranging from “all in, no change” to “all out”, and he chose option three: “half in, half out”. He added: “It became very clear, very quickly, that that goal was not up for discussion or debate.” The Duke also claimed the timing of the meeting was deliberately arranged so his wife could not attend. And in a further claim, Harry said Kensington Palace “lied to protect my brother” when it issued a joint statement in both their names the same day without his permission denying a story that William had bullied him out of the Royal Family.