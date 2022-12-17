Logitech’s StreamCam is only $100 at Amazon and Best Buy

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’re looking for a last-minute Christmas gift for a friend or family member who wants to build a streaming channel in 2023, Amazon has your back. The retailer has a great deal on the Logitech StreamCam. After a 41 percent discount, the $170 webcam is currently $100. That’s the best price Engadget has seen for the StreamCam. Moreover, Amazon has discounted both the Graphite and White models. You can also find the webcam on sale for the same price at Best Buy.

The Logitech StreamCam is one of Engadget’s favorite web cameras. With support for 1080p video capture at 60 frames per second and a pair of built-in omnidirectional mics, it will make anyone look and sound great on your Zoom calls and Twitch streams. The StreamCam is also versatile. You can use it in landscape and portrait orientations, making it ideal for Instagram and TikTok videos. Add to that fuss-free autofocus and comprehensive software support for OBS, XSplit and Streamlabs, and you have one of the best all-purpose webcams. The only downside of the StreamCam is its expensive price tag, something this deal helps address.

