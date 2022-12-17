Categories UK London homes ‘submerged’ after huge pipe burst Post author By Michael Curzon Post date December 17, 2022 No Comments on London homes ‘submerged’ after huge pipe burst Thames Water is working with the emergency services to resolve the issue. Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags 'burst, Homes, huge, London, pipe, submerged ← Ukraine LIVE – Putin has missiles for more massive strikes, → Celebrity Cruises Enters The Metaverse With A Host Of New Digital Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.