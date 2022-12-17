London Knights centre Abakar Kazbekov dead at age 18 | CBC Sports

Categories
London Knights centre Abakar Kazbekov has died, the team and Ontario Hockey League announced via Twitter on Saturday.

18-year-old played in Friday’s 5-2 home victory over the Owen Sound Attack

The Canadian Press ·

A young hockey player is seen signing a contract and looking at the camera while wearing a London Knights hat.
Moscow native and hockey centre Abakar Kazbekov has died at 18, his London Knights team and the Ontario Hockey League announced on Saturday. (londonknights.com)

No other details were provided, but the 18-year-old played in Friday’s 5-2 home victory over the Owen Sound Attack.

“Today I join the entire OHL community in mourning the devastating loss of London Knights player Abakar Kazbekov,” OHL commissioner David Brance said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences are with his family and friends in Russia and his teammates, billets and friends here in Canada.”

The Moscow native had been a member of the Knights since the start of last season.

Kazbekov registered one assist in 12 appearances with London in 2022-23.

The Knights and OHL said Saturday’s game against the Flint Firebirds has been postponed.

