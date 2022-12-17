Long Term Partner Or Still Figuring Out? Tinder Adds Relationship

Tinder’s 2022 Year in Swipe showed while singles are looking for qualities such as open-mindedness, respect and loyalty, 50 percent were looking for “situationships”.

Long Term Or Still Figuring Out? Tinder Adds Relationship Goals Feature After Rise In ‘Situationships’

Tinder Update: Dating app Tinder has rolled out a new feature named “Relationship Goals”, which will help members, especially Gen-Z and Millennials, to signal out what they are exactly looking for in a relationship. So if you are on Tinder for making friends or looking for a fling, these relationship goals will clearly offer an identification to suggest your exact intention.

The new feature has started to roll out globally to members starting on Friday in several countries and will be available to all members by January 5, 2023, said the company.

To use the new feature, Tinder members will need to tap into their profile settings to choose from six intent options — Long-term partner, Long-Term, open to short, Short-term, open to long, Short-term fun, New friends, or Still figuring it out.

“Young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with. In fact, 72 per cent of Tinder members said they’re looking for someone who knows what they want,” Kyle Miller, Vice President of Core Product at Tinder said in a statement.

“Relationship Goals gives members more control over their interactions and allows them to match with more intention, without missing out on a connection they wouldn’t have made anywhere else,” he added.

Tinder’s 2022 Year in Swipe showed while singles are looking for qualities such as open-mindedness, respect and loyalty, 50 percent were looking for “situationships”.

NOTE: A “situationship” is a complicated relationship where you’re more than a hook-up, but not quite a couple.

Moreover, the company said that the recent testing of the feature in select markets showed that more than 50 per cent of members have added Relationship Goals to their profiles.

“As members are on the app, they’ll be able to see what potential matches have selected on their profiles and make better connections for all the right reasons,” the company said.

Recently, Match Group’s other dating app, Hinge, launched a “Relationship Type” feature that allows users to add either “monogamous,” “non-monogamous” or “figuring out my relationship type” to their profiles.



