M. Basketball Falls to St. John’s, 93-79, In Orange Bowl Classic

SUNRISE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Joel Soriano scored a team-high 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds on six made field goals and 11 made free throws to lead St. John’s to a 93-79 victory over Florida State in the Orange Bowl Classic at the FLA Live Arena. Soriano led four Red Storm players in double figure scoring — Dylan Addae-Wusu (20 points), David Jones (16 points), and Andre Curbelo (14 points) as St. John’s won its eleventh game of the season. The Red Storm now hold an 11-1 record.

Junior Darin Green led Florida State with a career-high 30 points on a career-high and Orange Bowl Classic record eight made 3-point field goals. He became the first Seminole to score 30 points in a game since Terance Mann totaled 30 against Georgia Tech on January 24, 2018. His 8 3-point field goals are tied for the third most made in a single game by a Seminole. The last Seminole to make eight 3-point field goals in a game was Deividas Dulkys against North Carolina on January 14, 2012. The school record for 3-point field goals made in a single game is 10 by George McCloud against La Salle on February 23, 1989.

Sophomore Matthew Cleveland scored his career-high of 23 points and totaled his career-high of 13 rebounds for his second consecutive, third double double of the season and fifth double double of his career. Cleveland totaled a career-high 12 defensive rebounds as he scored in double figures for the sixth consecutive games.

Also in double figure scoring for the Seminoles was junior Caleb Mills who totaled 11 points and a career-high eight assists.

For St. John’s, Soriano was named the MVP of the game as he totaled his 10th double double of the year. Addae-Wusu matched his career-high with 20 points.

The Seminoles and the Red Storm battled through most of the first half. A driving lay-up by Jaylen Warley tied the game at 18-18 with 12:31 remaining before halftime as neither team led by more than five points up until that juncture.

St. John’s went on a 7-0 run, a run punctuated by a 3-point shot by AJ Storr to give the Red Storm a 28-20 advantage.

St. John’s opened the second half on a 13-4 run, and led for the remainder of the game.

Florida State battled and cut its deficit to six with five minutes to play. Green Jr. led Florida State’s late surge has he hit four 3-point shots and scored 21 second half points. He was a perfect five of five from the 3-point line in the second half.

Cleveland hit a jumper to get Florida State within 78-72 with 5:06 remaining.

Following Cleveland’s jumper, St. John’s closed the game on a 15-7 run to gain the victory.

Florida State plays host to Notre Dame on Wednesday, December 21 at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Game time on the ACC Network is set for 8:30 p.m.