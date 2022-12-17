Machine learning-based risk factor analysis of necrotizing

Participants and variables

The data consisted of 10,353 VLBW infants from the KNN database from January 2013 to December 2017. The KNN started in April 2013 as a national prospective cohort registry of VLBW infants admitted or transferred to neonatal intensive care units across South Korea (it covers 74 neonatal intensive care units now). It collects perinatal and neonatal data of VLBW infants based on a standardized operating procedure45.

The dependent variable was NEC, with binary categories (no, yes). The following 47 perinatal predictors were considered (43 of them had binary categories): sex, birth-year (categorical: 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017), birth-month, birth-season (spring, summer, autumn, winter), multiple pregnancy, in vitro fertilization, gestational diabetes mellitus, overt diabetes mellitus, pregnancy-induced hypertension, chronic hypertension, histologic chorioamnionitis, pre-labor rupture of membranes > 18 h, antenatal steroid, cesarean section, oligohydramnios, polyhydramnios, maternal age (years), primipara, maternal education (categorical: elementary, junior high, senior high, college or higher), maternal citizenship, paternal education (categorical: elementary, junior high, senior high, college or higher), paternal citizenship, marital status, congenital infection, 1-min Apgar score ≤ 3, 5-min Apgar score < 7, neonatal resuscitation program, intensive neonatal resuscitation (intubation, chest compression or medications), initial blood gas pH < 7.0, initial blood gas base excess < -15, pulmonary hemorrhage, respiratory distress syndrome, surfactant use ≥ 2, PDA treatment (medical or surgical), PDA ligation, air leak syndrome, GA, GA < 28 weeks, GA < 26 weeks, BW, BW Z-score, BW < 1,000 g, BW < 750 g, SGA, and sepsis. The following 26 environmental predictors were also included: PM 10 for birth year, PM 10 for each month during pregnancy, average ambient temperature for birth year, minimum ambient temperature for birth year, maximum ambient temperature for birth year, and average ambient temperature for each month during pregnancy. PM 10 and ambient temperature data were obtained from the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) (PM 10 https://data.kma.go.kr/data/climate/selectDustRltmList.do?pgmNo=68; temperature https://web.kma.go.kr/weather/climate/past_cal.jsp). According to the KMA, PM 10 denotes the concentration of particles with diameters of 10 µm or less, whereas ambient temperature represents the overall temperature of the outdoor air surrounding people.

NEC was diagnosed according to the modified Bell’s staging criteria (≥ Stage II)46. Gestational diabetes mellitus was defined as any degree of glucose intolerance with the onset or first recognition during pregnancy. Pregnancy-induced hypertension was defined as hypertension with onset in the latter part of pregnancy (> 20 weeks’ gestation), followed by normalization of blood pressure postpartum. Chorioamnionitis was defined as histologic chorioamnionitis47. Oligohydramnios (or polyhydramnios) was defined as an amniotic fluid index of < 5 cm (or > 24 cm). Small-for-GA was defined as BW below the 10th percentile, according to the Fenton growth chart48.

Statistical analysis

Artificial neural networks, decision trees, logistic regression, naïve Bayes, random forests, and support vector machines were used for predicting NEC49,50,51,52,53,54. The following default parameters were adopted for convenience: The splitting criterion was GINI, the max depth was not determined and the number of trees was 1000 in the random forest; the radial basis function kernel was employed in the support vector machine; and the limited memory Broyden–Fletcher–Goldfarb–Shanno algorithm served for the optimization of the artificial neural network. Data on 10,353 observations with full information were divided into training and validation sets in a 70:30 ratio. Accuracy, which is the ratio of correct predictions among 3,106 observations, was employed as the standard for validating the models. Random forest variable importance, the contribution of a certain variable to the performance (GINI) of the random forest, was used to examine the major predictors of NEC in VLBW infants, including environmental factors. The random split and analysis were repeated 50 times, and the average was used for external validation55,56. Different seed numbers were used for different runs but the default parameters stayed the same throughout the random splits and analyses. R-Studio 1.3.959 (R-Studio Inc.: Boston, United States) was employed for the analysis from August 1, 2021 to September to 30, 2021.

Ethical statement

The KNN registry was approved by the institutional review board (IRB) at each participating hospital (IRB No. of Korea University Anam Hospital: 2013AN0115). Informed consent was obtained from the parent(s) of each infant registered in the KNN. All methods were carried out in accordance with the IRB-approved protocol and in compliance with relevant guidelines and regulations.

The names of the IRB of the KNN participating hospitals are as follows: The Institutional Review Board of Gachon University Gil Medical Center, The Catholic University of Korea Bucheon ST. Mary’s Hospital, The Catholic University of Korea Seoul ST. Mary’s Hospital, The Catholic University of Korea ST. Vincent’s Hospital, The Catholic University of Korea Yeouido ST. Mary’s Hospital, The Catholic University of Korea Uijeongbu ST. Mary’s Hospital, Gangnam Severance Hospital, Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, GangNeung Asan Hospital, Kangbuk Samsung Hospital, Kangwon National University Hospital, Konkuk University Medical Center, Konyang University Hospital, Kyungpook National University Hospital, Gyeongsang National University Hospital, Kyung Hee University Medical Center, Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center, Korea University Guro Hospital, Korea University Ansan Hospital, Korea University Anam Hospital, and Kosin University Gospel Hospital, National Health Insurance Service Iilsan Hospital, Daegu Catholic University Medical Center, Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital, Dong-A University Hospital, Seoul Metropolitan Government-Seoul National University Boramae Medical Center, Pusan National University Hospital, Busan ST. Mary’s Hospital, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, Samsung Medical Center, Samsung Changwon Medical Center, Seoul National University Hospital, Asan Medical Center, Sungae Hospital, Severance Hospital, Soonchunhyang University Hospital Bucheon, Soonchunhyang University Hospital Seoul, Soonchunhyang University Hospital Cheonan, Ajou University Hospital, Pusan National University Children’s Hospital, Yeungnam University Hospital, Ulsan University Hospital, Wonkwang University School of Medicine & Hospital, Wonju Severance Christian Hospital, Eulji University Hospital, Eulji General Hospital, Ewha Womans University Medical Center, Inje University Busan Paik Hospital, Inje University Sanggye Paik Hospital, Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital, Inje University Haeundae Paik Hospital, Inha University Hospital, Chonnam National University Hospital, Chonbuk National University Hospital, Cheil General Hospital & Women’s Healthcare Center, Jeju National University Hospital, Chosun University Hospital, Chung-Ang University Hospital, CHA Gangnam Medical Center, CHA University, CHA Bundang Medical Center, CHA University, Chungnam National University Hospital, Chungbuk National University, Kyungpook National University Chilgok Hospital, Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital, Kangdong Sacred Heart Hospital, Hanyang University Guri Hospital, and Hanyang University Medical Center.

Ethics approval and consent to participate

Data collection was approved by the institutional review board of each hospital participating in KNN (2013AN0115). Informed consent was obtained from the parents (s) of each infant registered in the KNN.