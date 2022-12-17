Machine learning prediction of connectivity, biodiversity and

Ravindran, S. Coral reefs at a tipping point. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. 113, 5140–5141 (2016). Google Scholar

Lenton, T. M. et al. Climate tipping points—too risky to bet against. Nature 575, 592–595 (2019). Google Scholar

Veron, J. E. N. et al. Delineating the Coral Triangle. Galaxea J. Coral Reef. Stud. 11, 91–100 (2009). Google Scholar

Hoegh-Guldberg, O. et al. Coral Reefs Under Rapid Climate Change and Ocean Acidification. Science 318, 1737–1742 (2007). Google Scholar

Brown, C., Corcoran, E. & Herkenrath, P. Marine and coastal ecosystems and human well-being: a synthesis report based on the findings of the Millennium Ecosystem Assessment. (2006).

Heinze, C. et al. The quiet crossing of ocean tipping points. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. 118, e2008478118 (2021). Google Scholar

Barber, P. H. The challenge of understanding the Coral Triangle biodiversity hotspot. J. Biogeogr. 36, 1845–1846 (2009). Google Scholar

Ekman, S. Zoogeography of the Sea. (Sidgwick & Jackson, 1953).

Ladd, H. S. Origin of the Pacific island molluscan fauna. Am. J. Sci. 256, 137–150 (1960).

Woodland, D. J. Zoogeography of the Siganidae (Pisces): an interpretation of distribution and richness patterns. Bull. Mar. Sci. 33, 713–717 (1983).

Loveland, T. R. & Merchant, J. M. Ecoregions and ecoregionalization: geographical and ecological perspectives. Environ. Manag. 34, S1–S13 (2004). Google Scholar

Levins, R. Some Demographic and Genetic Consequences of Environmental Heterogeneity for Biological Control. Bull. Entomol. Soc. Am. 15, 237–240 (1969).

Obura, D. The Diversity and Biogeography of Western Indian Ocean Reef-Building Corals. PLoS One. 7, e45013 (2012). Google Scholar

Fontoura, L. et al. Protecting connectivity promotes successful biodiversity and fisheries conservation. Science 375, 336–340 (2022). Google Scholar

Roberts, C. M. Connectivity and Management of Caribbean Coral Reefs. Science 278, 1454–1457 (1997). Google Scholar

Ayre, D. J. & Hughes, T. P. Climate change, genotypic diversity and gene flow in reef-building corals: Gene flow in reef building corals. Ecol. Lett. 7, 273–278 (2004). Google Scholar

Graham, N. A. et al. Dynamic fragility of oceanic coral reef ecosystems. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. 103, 8425–8429 (2006). Google Scholar

McClanahan, T. R. et al. Prioritizing Key Resilience Indicators to Support Coral Reef Management in a Changing Climate. PLoS One. 7, e42884 (2012). Google Scholar

Gilmour, J. P., Smith, L. D., Heyward, A. J., Baird, A. H. & Pratchett, M. S. Recovery of an Isolated Coral Reef System Following Severe Disturbance. Science 340, 69–71 (2013). Google Scholar

Grayson, N., Clements, C. S., Towner, A. A., Beatty, D. S. & Hay, M. E. Did the historic overharvesting of sea cucumbers make coral more susceptible to pathogens? Coral Reefs. 41, 447–453 (2022). Google Scholar

Spalding, M. D. et al. Marine Ecoregions of the World: A Bioregionalization of Coastal and Shelf Areas. BioScience 57, 573–583 (2007). Google Scholar

Berline, L., Rammou, A.-M., Doglioli, A., Molcard, A. & Petrenko, A. A Connectivity-Based Eco-Regionalization Method of the Mediterranean Sea. PLoS ONE. 9, e111978 (2014). Google Scholar

Ser-Giacomi, E., Rossi, V., López, C. & Hernández-García, E. Flow networks: A characterization of geophysical fluid transport. Chaos Interdiscip. J. Nonlinear Sci. 25, 036404 (2015). Google Scholar

Thompson, D. M. et al. Variability in oceanographic barriers to coral larval dispersal: Do currents shape biodiversity? Prog. Oceanogr. 165, 110–122 (2018). Google Scholar

Treml, E. A., Halpin, P. N., Urban, D. L. & Pratson, L. F. Modeling population connectivity by ocean currents, a graph-theoretic approach for marine conservation. Landsc. Ecol. 23, 19–36 (2008). Google Scholar

Liu, G., Bracco, A., Quattrini, A. M. & Herrera, S. Kilometer-Scale Larval Dispersal Processes Predict Metapopulation Connectivity Pathways for Paramuricea biscaya in the Northern Gulf of Mexico. Front. Mar. Sci. 8, 790927 (2021). Google Scholar

Fountalis, I., Dovrolis, C., Bracco, A., Dilkina, B. & Keilholz, S. δ-MAPS: from spatio-temporal data to a weighted and lagged network between functional domains. Appl. Netw. Sci. 3, 21 (2018). Google Scholar

Falasca, F., Bracco, A., Nenes, A. & Fountalis, I. Dimensionality Reduction and Network Inference for Climate Data Using δ‐MAPS: Application to the CESM Large Ensemble Sea Surface Temperature. J. Adv. Model. Earth Syst. 11, 1479–1515 (2019). Google Scholar

Novi, L., Bracco, A. & Falasca, F. Uncovering marine connectivity through sea surface temperature. Sci. Rep. 11, 8839 (2021). Google Scholar

Kleypas, J. A., Castruccio, F. S., Curchitser, E. N. & Mcleod, F. The impact of ENSO on coral heat stress in the western equatorial Pacific. Glob. Change Biol. 21, 2525–2539 (2015). Google Scholar

GLOBAL_REANALYSIS_001_030. Global Ocean Physics Reanalysis GLORYS12V1 1/12° product. MERCATOR GLORYS12V1 (global-reanalysis-001-030-monthly). E.U. Copernicus Marine Service Information (CMEMS). https://doi.org/10.48670/moi-00021.

Lellouche, J.-M. et al. The Copernicus Global 1/12° Oceanic and Sea Ice GLORYS12 Reanalysis. Front. Earth Sci. 9, 698876 (2021). Google Scholar

Treml, E. A. & Halpin, P. N. Marine population connectivity identifies ecological neighbors for conservation planning in the Coral Triangle: Ecological neighbors in conservation. Conserv. Lett. 5, 441–449 (2012). Google Scholar

Meyers, G. Variation of Indonesian throughflow and the El Niño-Southern Oscillation. J. Geophys. Res. Oceans 101, 12255–12263 (1996). Google Scholar

Wolfram Research (2012), FindGraphCommunities, Wolfram Language function. https://reference.wolfram.com/language/ref/FindGraphCommunities.html (updated 2015).

MacArthur, R. H. & Wilson, E. O. The theory of island biogeography. In The Theory of Island Biogeography (Princeton university press, 2016).

Brin, S. & Page, L. The anatomy of a large-scale hypertextual Web search engine. Comput. Netw. ISDN Syst. 30, 107–117 (1998). Google Scholar

Wolfram Research (2010), PageRankCentrality, Wolfram Language function. https://reference.wolfram.com/language/ref/PageRankCentrality.html (Updated 2015).

NOAA Coral Reef Watch program, 20180813, NOAA Coral Reef Watch Version 3.1 Daily Global 5km Satellite Coral Bleaching Heat Stress Monitoring Product Suite: NOAA Coral Reef Watch program, College Park, Maryland, USA. https://coralreefwatch.noaa.gov/product/5km/.

Liu, G. et al. Reef-Scale Thermal Stress Monitoring of Coral Ecosystems: New 5-km Global Products from NOAA Coral Reef Watch. Remote Sens. 6, 11579–11606 (2014). Google Scholar

Liu, G. et al. NOAA Coral Reef Watch’s 5km Satellite Coral Bleaching Heat Stress Monitoring Product Suite Version 3 and Four-Month Outlook Version 4. 32, 7 (2017).

Claar, D. C., Szostek, L., McDevitt-Irwin, J. M., Schanze, J. J. & Baum, J. K. Global patterns and impacts of El Niño events on coral reefs: A meta-analysis. PLOS ONE 13, e0190957 (2018). Google Scholar

Sully, S., Burkepile, D. E., Donovan, M. K., Hodgson, G. & van Woesik, R. A global analysis of coral bleaching over the past two decades. Nat. Commun. 10, 1264 (2019). Google Scholar

Darling, E. S. et al. Social–environmental drivers inform strategic management of coral reefs in the Anthropocene. Nat. Ecol. Evol. 3, 1341–1350 (2019). Google Scholar

Dance, A. These corals could survive climate change—and help save the world’s reefs. Nature 575, 580–582 (2019). Google Scholar

Renema, W. et al. Hopping Hotspots: Global Shifts in Marine Biodiversity. Science 321, 654–657 (2008). Google Scholar

Weiss, T. L., Denniston, R. F., Wanamaker, A. D., Villarini, G. & von der Heydt, A. S. El Niño–Southern Oscillation–like variability in a late Miocene Caribbean coral. Geology 45, 643–646 (2017). Google Scholar

Watanabe, T. et al. Permanent El Niño during the Pliocene warm period not supported by coral evidence. Nature 471, 209–211 (2011). Google Scholar

Von Der Heydt, A. S. & Dijkstra, H. A. The impact of ocean gateways on ENSO variability in the Miocene. Geol. Soc. Lond. Spec. Publ. 355, 305–318 (2011). Google Scholar

Yasuhara, M. et al. Past and future decline of tropical pelagic biodiversity. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. 117, 12891–12896 (2020). Google Scholar

Falasca, F., Crétat, J., Bracco, A., Braconnot, P. & Marti, O. Climate change in the Indo-Pacific basin from mid- to late Holocene. Clim. Dyn. 59, 753–766 (2022). Google Scholar

Treml, E. A., Ford, J. R., Black, K. P. & Swearer, S. E. Identifying the key biophysical drivers, connectivity outcomes, and metapopulation consequences of larval dispersal in the sea. Mov. Ecol. 3, 17 (2015). Google Scholar

Hackerott, S., Martell, H. A. & Eirin-Lopez, J. M. Coral environmental memory: causes, mechanisms, and consequences for future reefs. Trends Ecol. Evol. 36, 1011–1023 (2021). Google Scholar

Ogle, K. et al. Quantifying ecological memory in plant and ecosystem processes. Ecol. Lett. 18, 221–235 (2015). Google Scholar

Peterson, G. D. Contagious Disturbance, Ecological Memory, and the Emergence of Landscape Pattern. Ecosystems 5, 329–338 (2002). Google Scholar

Thomas, L., López, E. H., Morikawa, M. K. & Palumbi, S. R. Transcriptomic resilience, symbiont shuffling, and vulnerability to recurrent bleaching in reef‐building corals. Mol. Ecol. 28, 3371–3382 (2019). Google Scholar

Dziedzic, K. E., Elder, H., Tavalire, H. & Meyer, E. Heritable variation in bleaching responses and its functional genomic basis in reef‐building corals (Orbicella faveolata). Mol. Ecol. 28, 2238–2253 (2019). Google Scholar

Ainsworth, T. D. et al. Climate change disables coral bleaching protection on the Great Barrier Reef. Science 352, 338–342 (2016). Google Scholar

Harrison, H. B., Bode, M., Williamson, D. H., Berumen, M. L. & Jones, G. P. A connectivity portfolio effect stabilizes marine reserve performance. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. 117, 25595–25600 (2020). Google Scholar

Leeuwenburgh, O. & Stammer, D. The Effect of Ocean Currents on Sea Surface Temperature Anomalies. J. Phys. Oceanogr. 31, 2340–2358 (2001). Google Scholar

Box, G. E., Jenkins, G. M. & Reinsel, G. C. Time series analysis: forecasting and control. (Wiley, 2011).

Falasca, F. & Bracco, A. Exploring the tropical Pacific manifold in models and observations. Phys. Rev. X 12, 021054 (2022). Google Scholar

NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), (2019a). Nino regions. https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/ensostuff/nino_regions.shtml.

NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), (2019b). Cold and warm episodes by season. https://origin.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/ensostuff/ONI_v5.php.

Baird, A. et al. Coral Spawning Database. 10552719 Bytes https://doi.org/10.25405/DATA.NCL.13082333.V1 (2020).

UNEP-WCMC, WorldFish Centre, WRI, TNC (2021). Global distribution of warm-water coral reefs, compiled from multiple sources including the Millennium Coral Reef Mapping Project. Version 4.1. Includes contributions from IMaRS-USF and IRD (2005), IMaRS-USF (2005) and Spalding et al. (2001). Cambridge (UK): UN Environment World Conservation Monitoring Centre. Data https://doi.org/10.34892/t2wk-5t34.

IMaRS-USF, IRD (Institut de Recherche pour le Developpement) (2005). Millennium Coral Reef Mapping Project. Validated maps. Cambridge (UK): UNEP World Conservation Monitoring Centre.

IMaRS-USF (Institute for Marine Remote Sensing-University of South Florida) (2005). Millennium Coral Reef Mapping Project. Unvalidated maps. These maps are unendorsed by IRD, but were further interpreted by UNEP World Conservation Monitoring Centre. Cambridge (UK): UNEP World Conservation Monitoring Centre.