Make your home kitchen more sustainable with these eco-friendly

Contrary to what Kermit the Frog may say, it is easy being green! And a great place to start reducing your waste and living a more sustainable life is the kitchen. On this episode of Green Living, join host Lauren Singer (@trashisfortossers) as she shares quick and easy eco-friendly tips for practicing sustainable habits in the kitchen.

Use Energy-Efficient Appliances

Many kitchen appliances run on electricity or gas, which as Singer explains “is sourced through toxic or environmentally destructive fracking practices.” But since it’s not easy to change where your energy comes from, you can instead incorporate more energy-efficient appliances into your kitchen.

Research and upgrade appliances—many of which can be found secondhand—or simply reduce the use of high-energy appliances whenever possible. For instance, use a small, energy-efficient slow cooker instead of a full-sized convection oven.

Use Reusable and Non-Plastic Kitchen Tools

Most kitchen sponges are made from polyester and nylon, which are non-renewable materials that won’t biodegrade. Instead, swap classic kitchen sponges for a reusable Package Free Dish Washing Brush. It’s made of plant-based fibers and has a comfortable wooden handle that will help you scrub tough-to-reach areas.

Replace Paper Towels with a Reusable Paperless Alternative

Single-use paper towels are linked to deforestation, habitat loss, and landfill buildup. Swap out traditional paper towels for a DIY reusable paperless alternative that you can make out of scrap fabric, or old t-shirts and towels. To make your own “paper” towels, first cut out a stencil to use as a reference for the size of each towel. Then, place the stencil on your scrap fabric and trace and cut your “paper” towels! Fabrics like cotton are very absorbent, as are old towels.

Unlike paper towels that are thrown out after being used only once, these paperless “paper” towels can be washed and reused over and over. Once they can no longer serve as a “paper” towel, recycle them at a textile recycling dropoff, or—if they’re made from 100% natural materials—you can send them to some composting facilities.

