Man, 54, endured shoulder pain before cancer diagnosis

Pancreatic cancer is the fifth most deadly cancer in the UK, accounting for around 9,000 deaths every year. It also has one of the lowest survival rates among common cancers, lowest survival rates, with seven percent of patients living for five years after diagnosis. Therefore spotting the signs as early as possible could be life saving.

The pancreas is a gland located behind the stomach that acts as part of the body’s digestive system.

It works to create enzymes that break down sugars, fats, proteins, and starches.

Symptoms of pancreatic cancer, though, might not relate to parts of the body that you would expect.

For example, one 54-year-old patient experienced “progressively worsening” left shoulder pain as his first symptom of pancreatic cancer.

