Man Utd boss Ten Hag told to sign World Cup trio including

Ten Hag has previously fielded questions over goalkeeper David De Gea, with the Spaniard’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, though the club do have an option to extend his deal for another year. Parker has claimed that Portugal’s stopper Diogo Costa could replace De Gea, however.

“If Manchester United really wants a new goalkeeper, then they should sign Diogo Costa from FC Porto,” Parker continued.

“I have seen him a lot for Porto and now he also did a brilliant job during the World Cup. He would be the guy to sign if they don’t have faith in De Gea.”