Man Utd ‘not closing door on second’ Frenkie de Jong move





Manchester United are reportedly not ruling out a second move for Frenkie de Jong and could also be tempted to make another bid for Jude Bellingham. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with both players in the past and could be set to try and tempt them to Old Trafford again.

Erik ten Hag made improving his midfield options one of his key aims in the summer transfer window with De Jong widely reported to be his top target. The Red Devils reportedly had a bid of around £64million accepted by Barcelona but the move fell through as he was said to be uninterested in the project at Old Trafford. Bellingham was a major target for United in 2020 after his breakthrough season at Birmingham City. Some of the Reds staff met with the player at the time but he decided to join Borussia Dortmund instead. Now, the Manchester Evening News reports that the club could launch another bid for either player. The ‘door has not been closed’ on a second bid for De Jong while they could go after Bellingham again following their earlier failed bid.

Ten Hag’s admiration for De Jong is obvious having worked with the player initially at Ajax. Bellingham is not someone the 52-year-old has worked with before but he is such a big fan of the teenager that he has told confidants that he would sign the England star over any other player in the world. The fight for Bellingham’s signature is likely to be harder given the attention he has attracted from other clubs. Liverpool are widely believed to be in pole position in the transfer battle while Real Madrid are also circling. It would therefore prove to be a huge coup if the club were somehow able to pull it off. There will not be as much competition for De Jong’s services with the biggest challenge convincing him that the project is worth investing in after he was uninterested in the summer.

The Netherlands international has insisted he would like to stay at the Nou Camp for the next decade as he relishes the chance to represent the Spanish giants. “I am very happy in Barcelona,” De Jong told De Telegraaf during the World Cup. “When I play, it’s great, and in terms of living there, life is perfect. I see myself at Barcelona for as long as possible. I would personally hope for another eight or 10 years.” Only time will tell whether or not United will decide to firm up their interest but the Old Trafford faithful are likely to be excited by the latest reports.