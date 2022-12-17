Man Utd prepare Ronaldo gesture for Rashford as selling price set

Manchester United are prepared to make Marcus Rashford their highest earner as they look to keep their talisman at Old Trafford, reports say. The Red Devils have seen the England international bounce back from last season’s woes by scoring eight goals so far this season. Erik ten Hag wants the forward to stay, particularly in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden departure.
Ronaldo had been United’s highest earner on roughly £500,000-a-week before his sudden exit last month, which came after a brutal interview with Piers Morgan.
Now, however, the Daily Star say the Red Devils are planning to offer Rashford a new contract – and one that would see him become the best-paid player at Old Trafford.
Rashford’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the campaign, though United are poised to trigger an extension that will keep the player at the club until 2024.
To this point, the 25-year-old has been refusing to pen a new deal on wages of £300,000-a-week.
But it’s claimed United are ready to give Rashford an eyewatering £400,000-a-week in order to ensure he stays put.
Real Madrid are interested in the United star, who has scored more goals for the club than any other player since the appointment of Erik ten Hag back in the summer.
And so too are Paris Saint-Germain, especially with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe continuing to be linked with moves away.
If Rashford does become United’s highest-earner, he’ll be following in the footsteps of Ronaldo – who he grew up idolising.
David De Gea is currently their best-paid star, with the Spain international taking home £375,000-a-week after signing a big contract in 2019.
But the shot-stopper’s own future is shrouded in uncertainty, amid suggestions Ten Hag is on the lookout for a new No 1.
United will reportedly look to bank a fee of £80million if they’re to let Rashford go amid interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.
Yet the Red Devils are confident of keeping their No 10, who is now one of their longest-serving players.
Ten Hag recently hailed Rashford, saying the United star was similar to Mbappe in the process. He said: “From the first moment I recognised huge potential.
“When Marcus’ positioning is on the back of the defending line, there is almost no better player in the world. There is [only] Mbappe in this moment.”
On Rashford’s contractual situation, he added: “He has to make a decision.
“The only thing we can do is show him this is the best club to be in, which has to do with the culture of the club and also in the way we are working, in the way we play and the way we train and if we are offering the right environment to progress.
“It’s a financial issue as well. Then it is up to him to make the decision. But for one-and-a-half years, he will be here.”
Last month, Rashford praised Ten Hag for the work he’s done in Manchester so far. He said: “The manager likes possession football but he is also in favour of letting us go for the kill – and that’s what I am all about.
“I am enjoying my football again, 100 per cent.
“The manager has created a playing style that produces a better quality of chances – and we are really playing forward-thinking football.
“Everyone at United is excited again. We have had a start that has been really good at times and not so good at other times.
“But that is part and parcel of the development of a squad. It’s not going to happen overnight.”
