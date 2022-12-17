Married pop and rock stars are TWICE as likely to get divorced

Top actors and sports stars also have a higher chance of splitting up than non-celebrities but musicians are top of the divorce charts.
Researchers from the Marriage Foundation have been tracking nearly 500 A-list celebrities who tied the knot between 2001-2010 in ceremonies which featured in Hello or similar magazines.
The study found six out of ten marriages involving musicians ended in divorce, compared to three in ten marriages for non-celebrities.
Stars of stage and screen fared marginally better with a divorce rate of five out of ten, while sports stars and other celebrities had a divorce rate of four in ten.
In a report published today, the Marriage Foundation warns that being famous appears to put special pressure on relationships.
It said: “It is easy to imagine a celebrity world where all around fawn over you and tell you how great you are. It is also easy to imagine a celebrity world filled with attractive alternatives that provide temptation and opportunity.”
Harry Benson, research director of Marriage Foundation, said: “Being famous places strains on marriage, especially when couples are separated for long periods.
“The second lesson is one for the management companies and legions of agents, publicists and so forth who surround these celebrities about the need to do more to support them.”
However the study also found that celebrities who manage to stay together for at least 16 years actually have a lower divorce rate than the general public.
Mr Benson added: “For those celebrities who make it through the early years of marriage, the rewards are clear. For those married for 18 years, they have a divorce rate, half of that seen in the general public. This is good news for those couples and good news for marriage.”
For those of us who live more ordinary lives, having a reasonable income helps keep a relationship together while couples that struggle for money are more likely to split.
