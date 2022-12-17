Marvel Snap New Battle Mode Vs. Friends Likely Coming Soon In

Marvel Snap, the mobile Marvel digital card game, released on October 18. Ahead of the holidays and new year, more details about what players can expect from Marvel Snap was released in a roadmap.
The roadmap is split into three sections: “coming soon,” “in development,” and “in concept.” Coming soon means features under this category will be launched in the near future. Battle Mode Vs. Friends is one such update, and it’s been highly anticipated since November’s tease. Currently, there’s no way to play against your friends and Battle Mode Vs. Friends rectifies that. But Battle Mode will be different from the standard Ranked matches. Each player will have 10 bars of health and Snaps double damage done to the opponent’s health. For example, if you Snap, then the damage is doubled from two to four. If you retreat, damage received is halved from two to one. Players keep playing matches until one of them loses all health.