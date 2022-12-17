Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share ‘joyful’ Christmas card





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have unveiled their 2022 Christmas card featuring a black and white photograph of the couple at the recent Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City. It has become a Christmas tradition in recent years for members of the firm to share a Christmas card image with the public.

Despite the fact that they relocated to California in 2020 after stepping down as working royals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no different. “Wishing you a joyful holiday season,” the card says in large letters at the top, It continues “From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year.” It is signed “Best wishes,” with the Duke including his signature on the left and the Duchess on the right-hand side.

Underneath there is a message that says “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Last year the Duke and Duchess used their Christmas card to show the world the first public photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in June 2021. The photograph was taken by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski at the couple’s home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California. It showed the Duke holding his son Archie while the Duchess picked Lilibet up in the air. READ MORE: William’s speech sends thinly veiled warning to Harry and Meghan

In 2020 the Sussexes released a card with an illustration of a photo taken by the Duchesses’ mother Doria Ragland of Archie and her two dogs Pula and Guy. Back in 2019 the Sussexes shared their first card as a family of three when they were spending Christmas on Canada’s Vancouver Island. In 2018 the then newlyweds released their first Christmas card as a couple with a photograph from their wedding reception at Frogmore House on the Windsor estate.