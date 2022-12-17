Meghan Markle Describes Her Emotional First Phone Call with Tyler

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first moved to California in March of 2020, they stayed at the home of actor and comedian Tyler Perry. While this fact has been widely known for some time, the finale of Netflix’s intimate new docuseries Harry & Meghan offered new details about the couple’s relationship with Perry.

“I’d never met him before,” Markle recalls in the series, explaining that their friendship began when Perry sent her a letter ahead of her wedding to Harry, expressing his sympathy regarding her public estrangement from her father, Thomas Markle. “He said he was praying for me, and if I ever need anything, he would be there.”

That time came years later, when Meghan was, by her own account, “a wreck” after experiences with the media and in the royal family. “I was just crying and crying. Sometimes it’s easier to open up to someone who knows nothing at all, and that was that moment with me and Tyler,” she says.

Tyler Perry appears in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary to offer some perspective on the Sussexes’ early days living in California. Netflix

Perry also sat for an interview with Harry & Meghan director Liz Garbus, and describes his memory of that phone call in vivid terms. “I could hear the fear, it was palpable,” he says. When she began listing exactly what she was afraid of, he said he responded by telling her that he fears were valid, in light of the way Harry’s mother Princess Diana was treated.

“She was afraid of them destroying her,” Perry explains, adding: “I saw my mother being abused for years, I know the symptoms… This woman was abused, and so was [Harry].”

Down the line, after Harry and Meghan made the decision to step back from royal duties, Perry offered them his Beverly Hills mansion to stay in for as long as they need, and promised that they would have security there. “We were there for six weeks, and no-one knew,” Harry recalls, alongside footage of the couple’s son Archie taking his first steps in the garden of Perry’s mansion.

The docuseries’ final episode begins with a video filmed by Harry during the couple’s “freedom flight” from Canada to California. “This is the current situation,” he says, “thanks to another amazing friend [Perry] who we’ve never met, but who believes in us and who wants to help.”

The couple have remained close with Perry, who revealed that they asked him to be godfather to their daughter, Lilibet. Recalling that phone call, Perry says, “They were pretty serious on the phone and I go, ‘Okay, what’s going on?’ They said, ‘Well, we’d like for you to be Lili’s godfather.’ I go, ‘Whoa.’ I had to take a minute to take that in,” Perry says. “And I thought, ‘I’d be honored. I’d be absolutely honored.'”