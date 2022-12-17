Meghan Markle & Princess Charlene wore similar greige outfits

Royal fashion fans loved Meghan’s Dior outfit, and labelled her as the “epitome of grace”, suggesting she delivered “classy” and “modern” vibes.

Princess Charlene, on the other hand, stepped out in a very similar light grey coat dress back in 2011.

She and Prince Albert of Monaco were invited to Kate and William’s wedding at Westminster Abbey.

For the occasion, the Princess of Monaco chose a knee-length light grey coat dress, which had long sleeves, a wide neck and a round collar.

