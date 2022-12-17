Meghan Markle shows ‘high level of trust’ in Princess Eugenie

Harry and Meghan’s documentary made it clear that the relationship between Harry and his brother, as well as the friendship between Meghan and Kate, has deteriorated. However, it also demonstrated strengthening relationships, such as the one with another royal couple: Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
The documentary showed photos of Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack at a Halloween party a few years ago, all of them in costume.
The photos included a selfie of Meghan and Eugenie, a photo of all four of them together with a friend, a photo of Eugenie and Meghan dancing, and a photo of Meghan with her arms around Jack.
Body language expert Judi James analysed the photos to tell Express.co.uk more about the nature of the two couples’ friendship.
“Another revelation that came from Harry and Meghan’s documentary was the friendship between Eugenie and Jack and Harry and Meghan and, significantly, the relationship between Meghan and Eugenie.
The documentary also revealed photos of the two couples having dinner together in February this year.
Jack seemed to be telling a story in one shot, and Meghan was seen laughing at whatever he was saying.
In the past, Eugenie has also been seen with Harry at the Super Bowl in the US. Furthermore, a clip in the documentary showed Eugenie playing with her nephew, Archie, on a Californian beach.
It seemed Eugenie and Jack have visited the Sussexes often since they moved to the US.
Royal fans took to social media to comment on the photos seen of the two couples. Instagram user @lnboles said: “So glad she supports them. Looks like a fun Halloween party indeed.”
User @watsonrook said: “Eugenie seems like a really cool, decent person. No hidden agenda. Just getting on having fun with a new family member.”
User @luxmeagainpreloved wrote: “The absolute joy on those faces!”
User @monaa_leesah added: “These photos are awesome. Love seeing their personalities.”
