Meningitis outbreak declared at Dalhousie University residence

Nova Scotia Public Health is declaring an outbreak of meningococcal disease in Shirreff Hall, a residence at Dalhousie University in Halifax, after two cases were detected including a student who died suddenly.

The first case was identified last Saturday and the second on Tuesday.

“We recognize the anxiety and uncertainty this sort of news creates for our community,” Rick Ezekiel, vice-provost of student affairs, wrote in a message to the Dalhousie community obtained by CBC News.

“This [is] an extremely difficult time for our students living in Shirreff Hall, our community who supports our students and the family and friends of the students impacted.”

A media release from Nova Scotia Health said the other student is recovering in hospital. According to the message from Dalhousie, Public Health has confirmed that both students had the same serogroup B strain of the disease bacteria.

No known connections

Dr. Cristin Muecke, a regional medical officer of health with Nova Scotia Health, said it’s “quite unusual” to have two cases this close together and even more so because there are no known connections between the two students.

“Normally we would see some sort of social or relationship connection or common events that they went to,” she said in an interview.

“None of those connections have been evident in this case, other than living in the same large building.”

Muecke said Public Health officials quickly assembled a list of close contacts and everyone who met the criteria has received preventive medication. A wider response includes making vaccines available to a defined group of people.

According to Public Health guidelines, two cases of meningococcal disease with the same serogroup in one location over a short period of time is considered an institutional outbreak. Public Health has said there is no indication of increased risk to the general public or the larger Dalhousie University community.

This form of bacterial meningitis is not spread through the air or casual contact, such as sitting next to or talking with someone who is sick with the disease.

Support offered to students

Ezekiel’s message says the university is offering support for students who are grieving the loss of a friend, or worrying about their own health, through the school’s health and wellness and mental health-care services.

Officials at Dalhousie referred questions to Public Health.

In November, a student at Saint Mary’s University, located not far from the Dalhousie campus in the south end of Halifax, also died of a suspected case of meningitis. Muecke said on Friday that the case at Saint Mary’s has since been confirmed.

Although specifics of the case are not being made public at the family’s request, Muecke said Public Health officials “have specifically and intentionally been asking and looking for any potential connections with that case.”

To date, no connection has been made between the Saint Mary’s and Dalhousie cases.

Symptoms of meningococcal disease may include worsening fever, headache, stiff neck, rash, sensitivity to light and changes in level of alertness, according to the release from the health authority.

There are nearly 200 cases of meningitis per year in Canada, on average. It’s fatal in roughly one in 10 cases. Up to one-third of cases result in long-term disabilities.