Met Office issues new warning as Britain to be iced over in -13C





The Met Office has put a yellow warning in place for the whole of the East of England from 03.00 until 14.00 GMT as temperatures plummet to -12.7C in some areas. Road, air and rail services could be disrupted or delayed, the Met Office warned, as Brits brace for another cold day. It follows snow falling in some parts of the region during the week in what has been bitterly cold conditions.

Woburn in Bedfordshire recorded a minimum temperature of -12.7C (9.14F) on Thursday. Temperatures of -10.7C (12.7F) were reported overnight on Tuesday in Andrewsfield, Essex. There could be icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and injuries from falls on the ice could happen, the Met Office said. It said people should avoid travelling if possible in icy conditions. An amber warning for ice has now been issued for parts of England, with the Met Office warning ice “poses a danger to life” from Sunday. They warned: “Injuries from slips and falls and danger to life on icy surfaces are possible. Dangerous driving conditions may occur, leading to road traffic collisions, road closures and longer journey times; while pavements and cycle paths may become impassable “Bus, train and air travel may be affected by delays and cancellations. There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

Britain will continue to witness snowy showers as the Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice in the majority of Scotland, Wales, and much of England for Sunday. Forecasters say sub-zero conditions are expected on Saturday, while more snow is likely on Sunday. A number of yellow National Severe Weather warnings for snow, ice and wind are either in place or are likely to be issued over the coming days. It comes after heavy snow fell across central Scotland on Friday, causing disruption for commuters. READ MORE: Snow and ice warning still in place across Britain

“Add to this the risk of rain falling onto frozen surfaces, and strong winds over upland areas of northern Britain, bringing blizzard conditions, and this could be a day to avoid travelling in some areas, although the snow should turn to rain later.” She added: “There is also a brief risk of a period of freezing rain, most likely to impact areas from the Pennines northwards, which could result in some power interruptions. It will remain unsettled next week. “Strong winds could prove disruptive at times especially through the first half of the week and there is the possibility of some persistent rain for parts of the southwest. “Although not as cold as we are currently experiencing, we could potentially see a return of some wintery hazards at times, mainly across higher ground in the north, but there is still a lot of uncertainty in how prolonged this might be and what associated hazards it might bring.”