Moisture ‘flooding’ technique for ‘dry and tight’ winter skin

The delicate skin on your face can feel sore and tight when it is constantly exposed to a mix of freezing temperatures and central heating, leaving it looking dry and flakey. While lathering up thick creams may feel beneficial short-term, a beauty director has shared a more effective solution. In a recent video on her TikTok profile, Jacqueline Kilkita demonstrated the technique she called “skin flooding”.
The Refinery29 deputy beauty Director demonstrated the quick routine using a cleanser and two nourishing skin serums.
She explained that she experienced “dry and tight” skin herself, which prompted her to give the moisturising hack a go.
Starting with “something gentle” in the form of a cleanser, she washed her face to remove any dirt and impurities.
The beauty expert noted that one of the key tricks to “flood your skin with moisture” is to apply the next product “when your skin is still wet”.
Jacqueline explained that you can finish the routine with a moisturiser to lock in the serums, but it’s not a necessary step.
She said: “My skin is much better for it and I really think it’s helping with my breakouts too.”
When it comes to choosing the right products for a dehydrated complexion, Mark Curry, co-founder of The Inkey List recommended looking for key ingredients that “your skin craves” in winter.
He explained that these include omega three and six, ceramides, rosehip and squalene.
While adopting a moisture-enriching skincare routine is worth doing in the colder months, prevention is the best remedy to keep your skin supple and hydrated.
There are several ways to do this, one of which is to change the temperature of the water you use for showering and bathing.
Dr Bav Shergill, a consultant dermatologist and spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation explained that piping hot water should be avoided, and to use warm water instead.
Keeping your showers and baths short can also minimise the effect of water on your skin, though you should always take time to moisturise afterwards.
The British Skin Foundation expert noted that thick, oily products are “especially effective” against moisture loss, though if you can’t tolerate pore-clogging or shininess, there are options.
Light moisturises will give you some protection, but it may not be enough if you are prone to eczema, psoriasis or other drying skin conditions.
For problematic complexions, emollients and thick ointments are best to maintain the skin’s moisture levels.
Colloidal oatmeal, coconut oil and petroleum jelly are all suitable products to combat dryness and itchiness.
