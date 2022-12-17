Motorola Razr 2022 review: An icon returns to the fold

Motorola Razr 2022 review

The iconic Razr is back and taking aim squarely at Samsung’s ever-expanding range of foldable phones

What we love Screen crease has been reduced

Solid performance and battery life

Useful cover screen

Great display with 120Hz refresh rate

Flex View mode works well What we don’t Expensive

No wireless charging

Design feels a little cheap

Camera could be better

The iconic Razr is back and taking aim squarely at Samsung’s ever-expanding range of foldable phones. This latest bendable from Motorola features a flippable design that makes its expansive 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display much easier to pop in your pocket. This OLED display is not only fast, bright and colourful but there’s also no sign of an annoying crease once you open it. That’s been one of our biggest criticisms of Samsung’s Galaxy Flip devices and Motorola should be applauded for ironing out this issue on the latest Razr. Another nice feature is the small, but very usable, 2.7-inch screen on the front case which offers quick access to your messages and more without flipping things open. There’s also decent battery life, quick charging and Qualcomm’s blisteringly fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under the bonnet. A dual-lens camera takes decent enough photos and, thanks to something called Flex View, you can stand the phone up and take selfies hands-free. It’s fully 5G compatible, is covered in toughed Gorilla Glass and packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos to help improve those Netflix binges. We really like the new Razr 2022 but there are a couple of niggles. The design doesn’t feel as premium as the Galaxy Z Flip4, it is pretty heavy and only comes in Black which is a tad dull. That rear camera could also be better and this is definitely not the phone for you if want perfect pictures. Then there’s the price as this device will set you back £949 – that’s £100 more than the new iPhone 14. That said, if you fancy joining the foldable revolution this is definitely Motorola’s best effort yet and Samsung had better beware.

The phone features a fully foldable design

Motorola Razr 2022: Review

Anyone who was making calls on the move back in 2004 will probably have a soft spot for the Razr. This iconic phone took the world by storm thanks to its paper-thin design that could be folded in half. In fact, it was so popular it sold over 100 million units worldwide. Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, the Razr returned in 2019 with a fully flexible display that could also bend fully in half. It got a lukewarm reception but now this much-loved brand is back again with a fully rebooted Razr that is attempting to take on the might of Samsung. So, has Motorola done enough to get Android fans to flip from the South Korean firm and switch to the Razr? Express.co.uk has been putting it to the test and here’s our full review.

The small display on the case is really handy for checking texts

Design and display

The new Razr offers the same clever clamshell design that users will know and love. The clever flippable design makes it small enough to pop into your pocket whilst still getting the full immersive smartphone experience. Pop this thing open and you’ll be treated to a 6.7″ FHD+ display which looks truly stunning. Colours appear bright and vibrant with content popping from this bendy AMOLED panel – it’s as good as any fully flat display we’ve used. Motorola has also added speedy 120Hz technology to the new Razr which means whizzing through menus and scrolling through content appears silky smooth and stutter-free. One thing we have to mention is the crease as Motorola has managed to create its foldable phone without the experience being blighted by a nasty bump right in the middle of the screen. This was one of our biggest criticisms when reviewing the latest Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and it’s great that Motorola has managed to reduce things -it’s not completely crease-free but you definitely notice it way less on the Razr.

Motorola has managed to iron out the nasty crease that blights some other foldable phones

Along with the main 6.7-inch display, there is also a neat little 2.7-inch screen on the front case which allows you to see messages, view the time and even take selfies. This basically means you don’t have to open the lid each time you want to reply to a text or see if you’re running late for a meeting. You can even watch YouTube videos on this smaller display and there’s a nice added touch as when you open the main screen the content instantly loads on that more expansive panel. Although the two screens are excellent the design definitely doesn’t feel as premium as Samsung’s Flip phone. In fact, we’d say the Razr feels a tad plasticky and there are no glossy aluminium edges or unique colours. In fact, it just comes in black and nothing else. Weighing in at 200g it’s also quite heavy and you’ll definitely notice it once it’s stuffed into your jeans. Although the Razr could definitely do with some added bling, this phone has plenty going for it and the screen really is top-class.

Motorola Razr 2022 review

Processor and battery

Tucked under the hood of the new Razr is the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor which offers oodles of power. There’s little this device won’t cope with and everything we put it through, including editing video and images, was performed with total ease. The only thing that we have to mention is that Qualcomm has just announced its 8 Gen 2 chip which is launching in phones very soon. It’s no deal breaker, just be aware that your shiny new Razr will look a tiny bit underpowered almost as soon as you’ve purchased it. The great performance doesn’t just come from the Snapdragon as the battery life is also excellent. The Razr will easily blast you through 24 hours and you can get multiple days of usage if you are careful with it. When things do run low there’s 30W turbo charging for speedy refills with Motorola even shipping a power brick in the box. Sadly, you can’t refill things wirelessly which is a real shame especially as Samsung offers this useful feature on its Flip4 phones.

Thanks to a Flex View option the phone will stand up on its own

Camera

Placed on the rear case is a dual-lens camera setup that will snap perfectly good photos. There’s a standard 50 MP main sensor which sits alongside a 13 MP wide lens which also offers ultimate close-ups via macro mode. Like all modern phones, the Razr will shoot Portrait images plus there’s the usual Night Mode, Pro settings, Slow Motion option and the ability to record full 4K videos. Motorola boasts on its website that this is the best camera to feature on a flip phone but our test shots aren’t really going to win any prizes. There’s nothing wrong with what this device snaps but there’s definitely a slight lack of punch with things looking a little flat.

Photos snapped on the new Razr aren’t going to win any prizes

Although we’ve not been blown away by the Razr’s rear camera, the front-facing snapper is fun thanks to that Flex Mode. It basically means you can stand the device up and use gestures to take a selfie. It works really well and is a nice addition to this device. One final camera feature that’s worth a mention is Dual Capture which basically snaps both stills and video using the front and rear cameras at the same time. Check out our test shots below:

The Razr includes plenty of bonus features such as 5G data speeds and some impressive speakers with Dolby Atmos. Thanks to the foldable screen and clever Flex View mode you can also stand the device up and watch videos or use it as a music player. There’s even the ability to split the display in two and run dual apps at the same time. We also love Motorola’s quick actions which let you access features, such as the torch, by simply flicking the device in your hand. As we mentioned earlier, the only thing this device is really missing is wireless charging. That feels like something a £1,000 phone should have and it’s one area where Samsung really beats Motorola.

The Razr offers good battery life and a stunning screen

Price

There’s no escaping the fact that, like all foldables, the Razr is pretty pricey. This device will set you back £949 which is more expensive that the Galaxy S22, Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14. However, it does closely match the cost of the Galaxy Z Flip4 which is currently priced at £999 so you will save around £50 by choosing Motorola over Samsung. Clearly, foldable technology is still pretty new and you will pay a premium to bend the screen. You’ll just have to decide if it’s really worth all that cash.

Motorola Razr 2022 review: Final verdict

Motorola Razr 2022: Final verdict