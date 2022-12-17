Nadia Sawalha admits ‘guilt’ over Meghan Markle swipe on Loose

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha admits she was left wracked with guilt over making an “unkind” and harsh judgment of Meghan Markle. In a YouTube video revealing her reaction to the second half of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, she expressed her regret for having had such a negative opinion of Prince Harry’s wife in the aftermath of baby Archie’s birth.

“I had some real woman-to-woman guilt because I remember a time when [Meghan and Harry] didn’t want to do a photo of the baby,” she recalled.

“I remember thinking – I think I may have even said it – they get huge amounts of privilege, they get huge amounts of money, and one of the things you have to do as a royal is do the photos of your baby,” Nadia continued.

Yet then the stunned mum of two daughters saw Meghan looking glammed up in a white dress just two days later and wondered in astonishment: “How does she do that?”

“[Right after I had a child], I’d cry when the doorbell rang, I didn’t want to see anybody,” she reflected.

