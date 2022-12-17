Nadia Sawalha flaunts ‘big pants and saggy bra’ before

Nadia Sawalha, 58, wowed fans with some very candid video footage of her transformation from beige underwear-clad “saggy bra girl” to full-on “party girl”.

She shared the results with her 521,000 followers as part of an ad for the Freemans catalogue, twirling around in an array of glam outfits, including a show-stopping sequinned dress.

“Eat your hearts out influencers of the world I’m just so damn good at this!” she announced, with a tears of laughter emoji demonstrating her playful and light-hearted take on the outfit change.

“Transitioning from big pants and saggy bra girl to full on party girl ! Woo hoo!” she added triumphantly.

Nadia vowed to show women over 50 the transformative effect that an item of clothing can have, urging that any of the outfits would all be “perfect” for a New Year’s Eve party.