Netflix fans ‘tired’ of cancellations after Blockbuster axed

The finale saw Timmy find a glimmer of hope after a newsflash revealed a solar storm would soon strike which meant the internet would eventually be down.

Thinking people would turn back to DVDs he organised an event which had former child star Lil Steve (Bobby Moynihan) in attendance to sign autographs and entertain fans.

However, Timmy’s plans took an unexpected turn as there weren’t enough DVDs available for the sold-out event, which resulted in a stampede of customers destroying the store.

Elsewhere, employee Eliza Walker (Melissa Fumero) finally realised her romantic feelings for Timmy, but when she was ready to tell him, he wasn’t ready to hear it with his small business at risk.

After the customers ransacked the Blockbuster, Timmy walked out of the store which left fans wondering if he had left for good.

Blockbuster is available to stream on Netflix